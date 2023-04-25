How to show or hide your browser's bookmarks toolbar

If you want your bookmarks easily accessible, you can enable your browser’s bookmarks toolbar. Here is how to show the bookmarks bar in Chrome, Safari, Edge, and Firefox.

How to show or hide the bookmarks bar in Chrome

To show the bookmarks toolbar in Chrome, do the following: Click the Menu icon (⁝). Mouse over the Bookmarks option. Check Show bookmarks bar. You can also press Ctril+Shift+B on Windows or Command+Shift+B on macOS. To hide the bookmarks toolbar, follow the steps above and uncheck the Show bookmarks bar.

Note that Chrome shows the bookmarks bar by default in all new tabs that open to the new tab page, regardless of whether you’ve enabled this option.

How to show or hide the bookmarks bar in Safari

Safari calls the bookmarks bar the “favorites bar.” To enable it, open the Safari app and click View > Show Favorites Bar in the menu bar. To hide the favorites bar, follow the same steps and choose Hide Favorites Bar.



How to show or hide the bookmarks bar in Edge

Edge also calls the bookmarks bar the “favorites bar.” To show it, do the following: Choose Settings and more > Settings in the menu bar. Select Appearance. Under the Customize toolbar category, you can choose the following options for Show favorites bar: Always, Never, or Only on new tabs. If you want to hide the favorites bar, choose Never. If you only want to see it when you open a new tap, choose Only on new tabs. Otherwise, choose Always to see it all the time.

How to show or hide the bookmarks bar in Firefox

Much like on Edge, you can choose to enable the bookmarks bar all the time or only in new tabs on Firefox. Here’s how: Click the Menu button (three horizontal lines) > More Tools > Customize Toolbar… Choose Toolbars from the drop-down menu at the bottom. Select Bookmarks Toolbar and then choose Always Show, Never Show, or Only Show on New Tab. Click Done. You can also press Ctrl+Shift+B on Windows to show or hide the bookmarks bar.

FAQs

Is the favorites toolbar the same as the bookmarks toolbar? Yes, Safari and Edge call their bookmarks toolbars the “favorites toolbar.”

