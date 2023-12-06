Google Chrome updates happen so frequently that many users click the update button without considering the consequences. Every update comes with a slew of convenient upgrades and tweaks to the user experience. That said, it isn’t always clear what each version upgrade brings. In this case, you will want to know how to check what version of Chrome you have and then look up that specific build number to see what changed.

QUICK ANSWER To check your Chrome version on Android, open the app, tap on the three-dot menu button, and go to Settings > About Chrome > Application version. On iOS, you can tap the three-dot menu button and go to Settings > Google Chrome. If you want to check your Chrome version on a computer, launch the Chrome browser, click on the three-dot menu button, and go to Settings > About Chrome. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Checking your Chrome version in the settings

Checking your Chrome version using 'chrome://version'

Editor’s note: We use a Google Pixel 7 running Android 13, an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 16.4.1, and a custom PC running Windows 11 to formulate these instructions. Some steps and menus may differ slightly depending on your device and software version.

How to check your version of Google Chrome in the settings

How to check your Google Chrome version on Android You can easily go into the app settings to check your Google Chrome version on Android. Launch the Google Chrome app. Tap on the three-dot menu button, in the top-right corner. Select Settings. Tap on About Chrome. You’ll see the Chrome version in the Application version section.

How to check your Google Chrome version on iPhone The process is very similar on iOS, but some slight differences exist. Let’s taka a look at them. Launch Google Chrome. Tap on the three-dot menu button in the bottom-right corner. Select Settings. Tap on Google Chrome. You’ll see the app version below the other options.

How to check your Google Chrome version on Windows or MacOS Whether you check your Chrome version on a Windows computer or an Apple one, the process is the same. Launch Google Chrome. Click on the three-dot menu button. Go into Settings. Select the About Chrome tab. The system will look for updates and let you know your current Chrome version.

How to check your version of Google Chrome with ‘chrome://version’ You can use another way to find your Google Chrome version if you need more information. To do this, you must type chrome://version in the address bar at the top. This will take you to a page showing your Google Chrome version number and the revision, OS, JavaScript, and more.

This method will work with any Chrome browser using Android, iOS, Windows, or MacOS.

FAQs

What is the latest version of Chrome? You can view the history of Google Chrome releases by using Google’s official Chrome version log.

How do I know if my version of Chrome is up to date? Google regularly checks for updates. You will find a Pending Update icon in the top right, next to the three-dot menu button when an update is ready.

Is there a 32-bit version of Chrome? Yes. Google will automatically install the best Chrome version for your computer when you download it from the official website.

