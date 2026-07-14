Google could put your IMEI number on the lock screen, but there's no need to worry

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR We conducted a teardown of the Google Play Services app and found a toggle to display a device’s IMEI number on the lock screen.

This confirms that you can choose whether or not to display the IMEI number on your locked device.

We first discovered this functionality in January, but it wasn’t clear at the time whether it would be optional.

We first reported in December that Google could start showing an Android device’s IMEI number on the lock screen. This info would appear in the Emergency section of your lock screen. There was no word if this would be mandatory, but we now have an answer.

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We dug into a recent version of the Google Play Services app (v26.26.33) and manually enabled a “Device identifier on lock screen” toggle in the Theft protection menu. Check out our screenshot below.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

“This is your device’s unique IMEI that can help recover your device. On the lock screen, tap “Emergency” to find the info,” reads a description of this toggle. We can also confirm that this option will control the feature’s visibility in Google’s Personal Safety app.

The toggle indeed confirms that it’s optional to display your device’s IMEI number on the lock screen. That’s great news, as it’s a double-edged sword to show off this sensitive information in such a prominent way.

On the one hand, displaying a device’s IMEI number on the lock screen can be useful for lost or stolen phones. This allows authorities and other parties to more quickly identify the device in question and check whether it’s indeed stolen. On the other hand, malicious actors can use this info to falsely list phones as stolen, track a device, or even clone a phone.

We’re therefore glad to see that Google is working on a toggle rather than making this mandatory. This way, people can weigh up the benefits and downsides for themselves before making a decision.

This wouldn’t be the only addition to Android’s Theft Protection suite in 2026 (if it indeed launches this year). Back in January, Google introduced a Failed Authentication Lock toggle, expanded Identity Check functionality, and an optional security question to the Remote Lock web tool.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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