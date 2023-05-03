How to watch Hulu on Chromecast

Hulu has over 45 million subscribers, making it a topic of interest in the online streaming industry. Many of you are looking for better ways to enjoy the vast portfolio of content this service offers, including on-demand video and options for live TV content, not to mention new movies and TV shows added weekly. One very convenient way to do this is using a Chromecast or Google Cast-enabled TV.

This article will tell you how to watch Hulu on your Chromecast, so stick around to see if it’s the proper method for you.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is a subscription-based video streaming service. Like Netflix and other similar competitors, Hulu partners with popular content creators and networks to stream their movies and shows online. What makes Hulu unique is its tendency to focus on recent TV shows and original content.

You can go to Hulu to watch recent episodes of TV shows. With Hulu, you often only have to wait a day to watch the latest episodes of main network TV shows. This waiting time is cut down significantly with the addition of live TV streaming.

Hulu is mainly owned and controlled by The Walt Disney Company. The service supports all kinds of platforms, including Android, iOS, video game consoles, connected TVs, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and many others. In addition, any computer with a browser can access it.

Pricing starts at $6.99 per month, granting you access to on-demand content with ads. This basic version is also offered for $69.99 a year, effectively saving you about $14 a year. The $12.99 plan will remove ads. Those who want both live TV and on-demand content will have to pay $69.99 per month, and you can remove ads by paying $75.99 a month. It’s important to note that these live TV plans come with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

What is Chromecast?

Chromecast is a line of streaming devices developed by Google. These can be connected to any TV (or monitor) with an HDMI input, essentially turning any screen into a smart TV device.

There are currently two types of Chromecast devices. The Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra are what we are most used to. These make it possible to find content on a smartphone or tablet and beam it to your Chromecast-connected televisions. The concept is straightforward and super user-friendly, but you need a secondary smartphone, tablet, or computer to use it. There is something for those who want a more integrated smart TV experience.

The search giant’s latest smart TV device is the Chromecast with Google TV. As its name entails, this device has both Cast functionality and the full Google TV experience. This means you can use apps and need no other devices. It even comes with a controller and supports Google Assistant.

How do I watch Hulu on Chromecast?

Once set up, viewing any Hulu content on your Chromecast or Google Cast-enabled TV is simple.

How to watch Hulu on Chromecast using Android or iOS: Make sure the Chromecast and your smartphone/tablet are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Launch the Hulu app from your connected device. Select the content you want to watch. On the top-right corner, you will see a Cast button. Tap it and select which TV to stream on. That’s it!

How to watch Hulu on Chromecast using your computer: Connect your Chromecast and computer to the same Wi-Fi. Go to Hulu.com. Sign in and select the content you want to watch. Click the Google Cast icon and choose your TV.

You can also Cast a whole Chrome tab: If you’re using a computer and don’t want to use Hulu’s integrated Cast support, you can also mirror any Chrome tab to Chromecast. This would enable you to just cast whatever is showing up on your screen, including the Hulu.com website. Open the Chrome browser. Click on the three-dot menu button. Select Cast. Expand the Sources picker. Select Cast screen. Pick your Chromecast device of choice.

Watch Hulu on Chromecast with Google TV

David Imel / Android Authority

You can always choose to do a regular cast over a Chromecast with Google TV, but many of you will want to take advantage of the Google TV user interface. Here’s how to watch Hulu on Chromecast with Google TV! Turn your TV on. Press the Google Assistant button on your remote or select the search function on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want. In this case, “Hulu.” A page with the app will appear. Select Install. Open the app, log in, select your content, and enjoy!

FAQs

Do these instructions for watching Hulu with Chromecast work with any other app? These instructions will more or less work with most Chromecast-enabled apps. Just replace Hulu with your app of choice. In the case of casting your screen, the process will work with any website. If you’re trying to use Google TV natively, the app will have to be available for Google TV.

Can I cast to a Chromecast with Google TV? While the main point of Chromecast with Google TV is to use the native UI, you can still use Google Cast with it.

Can I cast any video? Using Google Cast natively requires that the app or website is supported. That said, you can cast your screen using the Chrome browser. This means you can stream any website using Chrome for your desktop.

Which apps are Cast-enabled? There is a long list of Chromecast-supported apps, and it continues to grow. You can check Google’s official list of supported services for more details.

