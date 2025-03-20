The latest Flip phone on the market might be the strangest one we've seen yet

TL;DR HUAWEI has launched the Pura X foldable phone in China.

This device differs from other Flip foldables by offering a squat 16:10 display.

The phone starts at $1,037 in China, but there’s no word on a global release.

HUAWEI has been teasing the arrival of a smartphone with a 16:10 screen in recent days, and the company has finally peeled the curtain back on the Pura X. But this might be the strangest commercial foldable phone we’ve seen in quite some time.

The HUAWEI Pura X is a Flip foldable, offering a pocket-friendly clamshell form factor when folded. Unfurl the device, however, and you’ll indeed find a 6.3-inch 16:10 folding screen (2,120 x 1,320) that’s more in line with tablets than a smartphone. By contrast, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 22:9 aspect ratio.

The company’s promotional material suggests that this aspect ratio is ideal for reading and videos. We’re not quite sure about the latter, though, as most video services aren’t designed for 16:10 screens. So it seems like you’ll encounter letterboxing/black bars more often on this device. Then again, current Flip phones also tend to have uncommon aspect ratios that aren’t ideal for videos. But I imagine that split-screen multitasking might be a pretty solid experience on HUAWEI’s device.

HUAWEI Pura X specs

Weibo/HUAWEI

The Pura X also has a 3.5-inch cover screen (980 x 980), and HUAWEI revealed that you can take calls, play games, use messaging apps, and more via this display. So we hope that it’s on par with the Motorola RAZR series as far as cover screen functionality is concerned.

Other notable specs include a 4,720mAh battery, 60W wired and 40W wireless charging, an IPX8 rating, and a side fingerprint scanner. Unsurprisingly, the company hasn’t disclosed the choice of chipset. HUAWEI’s phone also packs a 50MP f/1.6 main camera (with RYYB sensor), a 40MP ultrawide camera (RYYB), an 8MP 3.5x camera, and a 1.5MP color sensor.

The manufacturer is also offering a Pura X Collector’s Edition model, featuring a different back cover. Check it out below.

Weibo/HUAWEI

The HUAWEI Pura X starts at 7,499 yuan (~$1,037) for the 12GB/256GB model, all the way up to 7,999 yuan (~$1,106) for the 12GB/512GB variant. Meanwhile, the Collector’s Edition model costs 8,999 yuan (~$1,245) for the 16GB/512GB model, while the 16GB/1TB variant has a recommended price of 9,999 yuan (~$1,383).

We’ve asked HUAWEI about global availability and will update the article as soon as the company gets back to us. Either way, this is one of the weirdest phones we’ve seen in 2025. It’s like someone resurrected the LG Optimus Vu for the foldable age.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like