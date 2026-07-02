All Galaxy S27 models could get Privacy Display, but is this good or bad news?

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung will reportedly bring its Privacy Display to all four Galaxy S27 models next year.

The feature debuted on the Galaxy S26 Ultra and can prevent people from peeking at your phone’s screen.

Some S26 Ultra users have reported eye strain and brightness issues, though.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra debuted a so-called Privacy Display earlier this year to prevent people from peeking at your screen. The feature isn’t available on the base or Plus models, but that might change next year.

The Elec reports that Samsung will bring its Privacy Display to all four Galaxy S27 models expected to launch next year, citing industry sources. That means the feature could be available on the Galaxy S27, S27 Plus, S27 Pro, and S27 Ultra.

“If the Galaxy S26 served primarily as a technology validation platform through the Ultra model, the Galaxy S27 marks the expansion of the feature into a standard capability across Samsung’s flagship lineup,” an industry source was quoted as saying.

A great feature, but not without flaws Privacy Display uses Samsung Display’s Flex Magic Pixel technology to physically adjust a screen’s pixels. This drastically reduces viewing angles for certain parts of the screen or the entire display. Samsung even lets you enable this feature on a per-app basis. It’s handy in situations like public transit, where fellow commuters might be peeking at your screen.

Do you want Privacy Display on all Galaxy S27 models? 16 votes Yes, absolutely 19 % Only if they fix the eye strain and brightness issues 44 % No, I don't want it at all 38 %

So wider adoption is good news if you liked the idea of Privacy Display but didn’t want to splash out on the Ultra model. However, the feature also has its downsides. Colleague Zac Kew-Denniss found that the S26 Ultra’s screen hurt his eyes, and he’s not the only one. Furthermore, Samsung reportedly acknowledged brightness issues at certain angles when the feature was turned off. I therefore really hope the company has addressed these and other issues if it plans to bring Privacy Display to more phones.

This news also comes after a rumor that Xiaomi is working on its own private screen tech. However, this is believed to be a software-based solution rather than a hardware feature like the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Furthermore, The Elec reports that HUAWEI will use its own private screen feature on its upcoming foldable, adding that OPPO and vivo are developing similar technologies.

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