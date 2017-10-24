Huawei is on a roll. The Chinese Android phone manufacturer shipped more than 100 million devices through just the first three quarters of this year. In fact, it even passed Apple as the number two device manufacturer in the world in June and July. Although those are historically slow months for Apple as customers wait on a device refresh, it is still impressive that Huawei is close enough to catch them.

This has been Huawei’s plan all along. We recently told you about the company possibly releasing a foldable phone next year. During the interview about the new device, the CEO of its consumer group, Richard Yu confirmed that it was not only gunning for Apple, but Samsung too:

We will overtake them definitely. That’s our destiny. Maybe I’m not humble … but nobody can stop us.

It’s hard to argue with his assessment. The company’s sales have largely been built on lower and mid-tier phones that it has sold en masse to customers in Europe, its home market of China, and other Asian countries. Huawei has since beefed up its efforts in the flagship and mid-tier levels of phones with phones in the Mate and P series appealing to customers. Yu says that Huawei will expand its global market (read: the United States) and upgrade its brand image on the back of these devices.

With over 10,000 employees around the world working on research and development, we expect to win more high-end customers, as there is more profit in high-end sector.

While the amount of device its selling is impressive, what really takes the cake is the 19 percent year-on-year growth in the first three quarters. That shows the company is growing rapidly and that rapid growth has raised the company’s operating revenue by more than 30 percent from the beginning of the calendar year. One of the reasons for the growth is that there are simply more places to get a Huawei device. It has increased the number of outlets it’s in by 19 percent up to 42,300.