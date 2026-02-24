Catch the Galaxy S26, Galaxy Buds 4 launch event live: Here's how

Samsung

TL;DR Samsung is set to unveil new products, including the Galaxy S26 series and Galaxy Buds 4, at the Galaxy Unpacked event tomorrow.

Below you can find the instructions on how to watch the event live.

Ahead of the launch, you can also enjoy pre-reserve benefits and stand a chance to win $5,000.

Attention, Samsung fans! The day you’ve been waiting for is closer than ever. Samsung is set to announce the Galaxy S26 series, the Galaxy Buds 4 duo, and hopefully, One UI 8.5 tomorrow, i.e., on February 25. As with every Galaxy Unpacked event, you can catch the announcements live, and here’s how you can do it.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The live event takes place in San Francisco. But you can catch it from the comfort of your couch, or anywhere you prefer, really, with Samsung’s official livestream on YouTube.

The event starts at 10 AM Pacific Time, which is 1 PM ET, 6 PM GMT, or 11:30 PM IST.

The livestream goes live on YouTube tomorrow, so make sure you set your alarms (or tap the Notify me button on YouTube) to make sure you don’t miss it. I recommend bookmarking this page so it’s easier to find the actual official livestream from the ocean of unofficial ones with users’ commentary, terrible quality, and lag.

With several important announcements lined up, the event could run for almost two hours. So make sure you sort out the munchies and beverages.

Ahead of the launch, Samsung is also offering some pretty benefits for pre-reserving the Galaxy S26 series. That includes a $30 voucher redeemable for accessories and a chance to enter a $5,000 giveaway. Samsung has also offered free storage upgrades in the past, so we hope that’s continued this year as well.

Meanwhile, if you’re interested in our editorial coverage of the Galaxy S26 series, the Galaxy Buds 4, or One UI 8.5, you can catch it live alongside the event.

Follow