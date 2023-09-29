TikTok may have a bad reputation, but the company is actually taking steps to ensure your kids are safe from inappropriate content. If you’ve turned 18, and are looking to unlock all the content TikTok has to offer, today we’ll teach you how to turn off age restriction on TikTok.

QUICK ANSWER You can turn off age restriction on TikTok only if you are 18 or over. To do so, go to the TikTok app, then head to Profile > three-line menu > Settings and privacy > Content preferences > Restricted Mode > Turn off. If requested, enter the passcode and hit Next. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Why is my TikTok age restricted?

What can and can't age-restricted accounts do?

How to turn off age restriction on TikTok

Why is my TikTok age restricted?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

All TikTok accounts of people under 18 have age restrictions. If you are under 18, the service will restrict your account based on your age. If you are 18 or over, and have account restrictions, there are multiple reasons why this could happen.

An account will stay in Restricted Mode if you created it as a minor, even if you’ve already turned 18. You will have to manually go into the settings and turn off the age restrictions on TikTok.

There is also a chance you entered the wrong birthday when you created the account. If you suspect this happened to you, we have a guide telling you how to change your age on TikTok. The process involved proving your identity and age. A good alternative would also be to delete your TikTok account and create a new one.

What can and can’t age-restricted TikTok accounts do?

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

You should know there are different levels of age-restricted accounts on TikTok. For starters, all age-restricted accounts will be unable to watch what the platform deems inappropriate for minors. They also won’t be able to livestream any content. Furthermore, TikTok has certain features blocked for specific age groups. Ages 13-15: The account will be private by default. Only approved viewers can watch uploaded content. These accounts also can’t send or receive direct messages. Additionally, these users won’t be able to access video downloads, Duet, and Stitch.

Ages 16-17: Direct messaging option for who can message the user will be set to ‘No One’ by default.

How to turn off age restriction on TikTok If you’ve turned 18 and are ready to unlock your TikTok account’s full potential, doing so is relatively easy. Launch the TikTok app and make sure you’re logged into your account. Tap on the Profile tab. Hit the three-line menu button in the top-right corner. Select Settings and privacy. Under Content & Display, select Content preferences. Tap on Restricted Mode. Select Turn off. Enter the passcode if requested. If you don’t know it or forgot it, tap on Forgot passcode? and follow instructions. Select Next.

Note: We tested these steps using both a Google Pixel 7 running Android 14 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17 to verify the instructions are the same across both platforms.

That’s it! Now, you can watch all TikTok content and do whatever you wish on your account. If your issues aren’t related to age, you can also take a look at our list of the most common TikTok issues and how to fix them.

FAQs

Can minors use TikTok? Minors can use an age-restricted version of TikTok as long as they’re at least 13 years old. In South Korea and Indonesia, the minimum age is 14.

What can I do if TikTok bans my account due to age? If you’re under 13, you can’t really do anything to remove age restrictions from TikTok. If you feel the ban was a mistake, you can reach out to TikTok to appeal the decision. The team will usually request proof of age.

Can parents monitor a kid's TikTok account? The best way to monitor and control a kid’s TikTok account is to use the Family Pairing feature. You’ll be able to limit the screen time, limit messaging, get reports on the kid’s usage, and more. You can learn all about the feature here.

