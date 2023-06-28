TikTok not working? Here's how to fix it

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

From app crashes to video upload errors, TikTok issues can be frustrating when they interrupt the fun. If you are experiencing problems with the TikTok app, try these troubleshooting steps to resolve the issue. Here’s how to fix TikTok when it’s not working so you can get back to enjoying the app.

Test internet connection The first thing to try is to check your internet connection. A weak Wi-Fi signal is often the culprit, so you can use one of our recommended apps to run a speed test to help diagnose the problem. You can also try switching from Wi-Fi to mobile data to see whether or not the issue is related to connectivity.

Restart the app Sometimes closing the app and starting it up again is all it takes to resolve the issue. Don’t just hit the home button on your phone; close the app entirely before relaunching it. You can also try restarting your mobile device entirely. For example, if you have a Samsung device, follow our guide.

Always ensure you are running the most recent version of the app to have the latest software. Otherwise, TikTok may not be working correctly.

On Android, open the Google Play Store and navigate to Manage app and device. From there, select Updates available. Scroll down until your find TikTok to update the app. If you don’t see TikTok, it means to have the latest version.

On iPhone and iOS, open the App Store and search for TikTok. You will see the option to update in the app’s description if an update is available.

Clear app data Clearing your app data and cache will often resolve any issues with lagging, freezing, or app crashes. It can also free up storage space. To clear the cache, tap Profile in the bottom right and the three-line icon in the top right.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Tap Settings and Privacy.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Scroll down and tap Free up space.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Lastly, tap Clear beside Cache.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

If you’re using TikTok on a computer, see our guide on clearing the cache in any browser.

Check if TikTok is down The other reason why TikTok might not be working is that the app itself might be down. In that case, it’s not just you who is experiencing problems. We recommend visiting DownDetector, which provides 24h volumetric data on the most reported issues.

You can also see a map of live outages in your area and track progress updates for when TikTok is back up and running. In the meantime, you could also try some of the best TikTok alternatives and apps.

FAQs

How do I report a problem on Tiktok? Tap Profile in the bottom right, then taps the three-line icon in the top right. Tap Settings and Privacy and scroll down to select Report a problem. Choose a topic and follow the steps to report the issue. If the suggested steps do not fix your problem, you can select No to the question “Is your problem resolved?” and click Still have a problem so that you can contact customer support with further details.

What to do if TikTok stops working? If TikTok stops working, you can try restarting your device, checking your internet connection, updating the app, clearing your cache, or uninstalling and reinstalling the app. See our guide for more information.

How do I reset TikTok? Resetting TikTok can mean different things, but here’s a general guideline: Clear cache: You can clear TikTok’s cache in the app’s settings. Go to Profile > Settings (three dots in the top right corner) > Cache & cellular data > then tap on Clear cache.

(three dots in the top right corner) > then tap on Reset account: If you’re looking to start fresh with your TikTok account, the best way would be to delete your account and create a new one. Keep in mind that deleting your account will permanently erase all your content, followers, and settings.

Comments