How to track and find your lost AirPods case

If you’ve lost an AirPods case, don’t panic. There may be a way to track it down using Apple’s tools. Some AirPods and AirPods charging cases can be located using the Find My feature, but how do you do this? And which models offer this support? Find out everything you need to know below.

How to track and find your AirPods case

Lily Katz / Android Authority

Don’t purchase an AirPods charging case replacement just yet. Theoretically, tracking your lost AirPods case is possible, provided that at least one AirPod is contained within it. This is true for most AirPods models, including the first, second, and third generations and the first generation AirPods Pro.

However, this isn’t true for Apple’s latest wireless earbuds. If you own the second-generation AirPods Pro, you can track the case separately, even if an AirPod isn’t contained within it. The case will appear on the Find My app as another device.

You can use Apple’s Find My app to find your lost AirPods and AirPods charging case. Open the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad. You can also use iCloud via a browser. You will need to log in using your Apple ID. Select the Devices tab. Tap the name of your AirPods. A map displaying the current or last known location of your AirPods (or AirPods case if supported) will appear. You’ll also have access to multiple options, from playing a sound on the AirPods or supported AirPods case and enabling Lost Mode if you can’t locate them.

FAQs

If my AirPod case dies can I still track it? If your AirPods case dies before you can locate it, Apple will display its last detected location in the Find My app.

Does Find My AirPods track the AirPods or the case? If you own the AirPods Pro second generation model, you’ll see individual AirPods and the AirPods charging case on the Find My app. If you own any other model, you’ll only see the AirPods themselves.

Can you track AirPod case with one AirPod? Yes, provided the AirPod is sitting within its charging case, it’s all you’ll need to see the AirPods charging case’s current or last known location on the Find My app.

