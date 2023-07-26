How to take a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a very unique foldable screen, so we can understand why many of you may wonder if screen captures work the same. You can take a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 as you would on any other phone, but Samsung has included some extra methods for accomplishing this. Let’s take you through them.

Capture a screenshot on a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 using the hardware buttons

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

This is the most universal way to take a screenshot. It works on pretty much any Android device, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is no exception.

How to take a screenshot using hardware buttons: Go to the page you want to capture. Press the side and volume down buttons simultaneously. Just don’t press and hold them for long. Doing this will pull up the power options. A quick press will suffice.

Use the Palm swipe gesture If you’ve used Samsung devices in the past, you may know of Palm swipe. You can use this gesture to take a screenshot by sliding the side of your palm across the screen. You must first enable this feature, though.

How to enable Palm swipe: Open the Settings app. Go into Advanced features. Hit Motions and gestures. Toggle on Palm swipe to capture. Once you enable the gesture, simply go to the page you want to screenshot and swipe the side of your hand from side to side. The system will capture a screenshot.

Pull up the Assistant menu The Assistant menu is a bit of a hidden feature, as it is made more so as an accessibility feature for those with disabilities. However, it is great for users who want a few great shortcuts of “hardkeys, gestures, and other common interactions.” Of course, this includes taking a screenshot on a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. The only caveat is you must enable this feature first.

How to enable the Assistant menu: Launch the Settings app. Go into Accessibility. Select Interaction and dexterity. Toggle on the Assistant menu. You’ll see a floating button after enabling the Assistant menu. Go to the page you want to capture, tap on the button, and select Screenshots.

Take a screenshot using Bixby or Google Assistant voice commands

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Samsung devices have access to a couple of digital assistants: Bixby and Google Assistant. No matter which you’re using, you can take advantage of voice commands to take a screenshot.

Take a screenshot with Bixby: Go to the page you want to capture. Say, “Hi, Bixby.” You can also press and hold the side button. Say, “Take a screenshot.”

Take a screenshot with Google Assistant: Go to the page you want to capture. Say, “OK, Google.” Say, “Take a screenshot.”

Try Flex mode

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 can be used half-open, as you can see in the photo above. This didn’t have much functionality in the past, but Flex mode brought some great tools to the bottom side of the screen. Of course, this feature must also be enabled first.

How to enable Flex mode: Open the Settings app. Tap on Advanced features. Hit Labs. Select the Flex mode panel. Toggle on the apps you want to be able to use Flex mode with.

Taking a screenshot using Flex mode: Navigate to what you want to screenshot. Fold the device halfway, at about a 90-degree angle. The bottom side of the screen will display a set of options. Select the Screenshot icon.

Try taking a screenshot with the Edge Panel

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung has been adding the Edge Panel feature to all its phones for years now. It’s that pull-out menu usually stuck to the edge of the screen. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has it too, but you must make sure a specific Edge Panel page is enabled before you can use it to take a screenshot.

How to enable the Tasks Edge Panel: Swipe out the Edge Panel. Tap on the Settings icon. Find the Tasks panel and tap on it to enable it. After enabling this feature, just navigate to the page you want to take a screenshot of. Pull out the Edge Panel, navigate to the Tasks panel, and tap on the Take Screenshots icon.

Use Scroll Capture on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Scroll Capture comes in handy when you want to capture more than what the physical display can show. It makes it possible to shoot a longer screenshot covering more of a page or app.

How to use Scroll Capture: Navigate to the page or app you want to screenshot. Take a screenshot using any of the methods above. A screenshot toolbar will show up. Select the Scroll Capture icon. Tap on the screen when you want to stop scrolling.

You can use third-party screenshot apps

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Z Flip 5

The beauty of Android is that you don’t have to be limited to what your smartphone manufacturer puts in your phone. There are many third-party apps for just about anything you may want to do. We have a list of the best screenshot apps, if you’re not happy with what Samsung offers.

Where are my Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 screenshots? A screenshot is technically just like any other photo, so you can use any photo gallery app to find your screen captures.

Where to find your screenshots: Launch the Gallery app. Go into the Albums tab. Enter the Screenshots folder. Your screenshots will be in there!

FAQs

What is the resolution of my Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 screenshots? When you take a screenshot on any device, it will capture it at the same resolution as the physical screen. In the case of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, this would be 2,640 x 1,080.

Can I edit my Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 screenshots? A screenshot is technically just another photo. This means you can edit it using any of the best photo editing apps Android has to offer. If you want a built-in solution, simply tap on the Edit button right after taking a screenshot.

