Samsung devices are among the most feature-full you’ll find in the market. There are multiple ways to do everything, and the same applies to taking screenshots. If you’re trying to capture what your screen is displaying, today we will show you how to take a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy S24 phones.

Using the hardware buttons

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Galaxy S24 Ultra

This is the simplest way to take a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy S24 phones. It’s also a universal method that will work on nearly all Android phones. Just press the side and volume down buttons simultaneously.

Just keep in mind it should be a quick press. If you press and hold these buttons, the device will trigger the power menu and take no screenshot.

Try palm swipe While using the hardware button combination to take a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy S24 is straightforward, a palm swipe is much more fun. Not to mention, a palm swipe makes it possible to hold your hand with one hand and perform the action with the other, which is much easier than fumbling around for buttons. Here’s how this is done: Swipe the long edge of your palm across the Galaxy S24’s screen. You can do this in both directions, either left to right or right to left. The screen will flash, signaling the screenshot has been taken. Palm Swipe should be enabled by default, but there is a chance you turned the feature off. Here’s how to get to the setting: Launch the Settings app. Go into Advanced features. Select Motions and gestures. Enable Palm swipe to capture.

Ask Bixby! Did you know you can ask Bixby to take a screenshot for you? You don’t even need to use your hands. By the way, Google Assistant works too. We’re just focusing on Bixby because it’s the default digital assistant for Samsung devices. On your Galaxy S24, navigate to what you want to take a screenshot of. Say, “Hi, Bixby,” or press the side button to bring out Bixby Voice. Say, “Take a screenshot.” If you’re using Google Assistant, all you have to do is replace “Hi, Bixby” with either “Hey, Google” or “OK, Google.”

Galaxy S24 Ultra exclusive: Using the S Pen

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

If your device has an S Pen, you have an extra way to take a screenshot. The standard Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Plus don’t have S Pen support, but the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra does. If you own the higher-end model, give this method a go. On your Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, navigate to the screen you want to capture. Pull out the S Pen and hover the tip close to the screen without making contact. This will launch the Air command menu. Select Screen write. This will create a screenshot, which you can then write over if you wish. When ready, hit the Save icon. If you prefer, you can also opt to use Smart Select during the third step. This will allow you to select only a section of the screen to create a screenshot of that specific section.

How to use Scroll Capture We’re used to taking screenshots of what you can view on the screen, but Samsung makes it possible for users to capture more. A Scroll Capture can create a long screenshot of websites or apps. Here’s how to do it: Take a screenshot using any of the methods mentioned above. A screenshot toolbar will appear right after you take the screenshot. Select the Scroll Capture button. It is the one with the two arrows pointing down. The Galaxy S24 will scroll down on the captured screen and stitch everything together, converting it into a single, long screenshot.

If the screenshot toolbar doesn’t show up for you, you may need to enable it: Launch the Settings app. Go into Advanced features. Select Screenshots and screen recordings. Enable Show toolbar after capturing.

FAQs

How do I change the screenshot settings on a Galaxy S24? You can find the Galaxy S24 screenshot settings under Settings > Advanced features > Screenshots and screen recorder.

Where are screenshots saved on the Samsung Galaxy S24? Galaxy S24 screenshots can be found in the Gallery app, under Albums > Screenshots. You can also access them through Google Photos under Library. The exact storage location is Phone Storage > DCIM > Screenshots.

Why can't I take a screenshot on my Samsung Galaxy S24? There are multiple things that could be stopping you from taking screenshots. For starters, some apps don’t allow screenshots. These usually include apps with sensitive information, such as bank applications. Sometimes work accounts also prohibit screenshots for security reasons. You may even be encountering lack of storage, in which case we have a guide to help you free up space.

Why are my Galaxy S24 screenshots blurry? This is a bit of an odd issue, but there are a few reasons why your Galaxy S24 may look blurry. The first is that your screen may not be at full resolution. Go to Settings > Display > Screen resolution. Pick the highest resolution and hit Apply. You may also want to try changing the screenshot output to PNG, which offers better quality than JPG. Go to Settings > Advanced features > Screenshots and screen recorder > Format and select PNG.

Why is my Galaxy S24 taking screenshots by itself? No phone should take screenshots by itself, but we’ve heard of some Samsung phone owners complaining about this. The issue is commonly due to palm swipe, which your thigh may accidentally trigger. Check out the palm swipe section to learn how to disable this. It may help to enable Accidental touch protection. Go to Settings > Display > Accidental touch protection.

