Is having S Pen support important to you? Those thinking of getting one of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series smartphones will have to take this into consideration. Read on to learn more.

QUICK ANSWER As usual, the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus models don't have S Pen support. S Pen support is exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 series support the S Pen?

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

Not all devices in the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup have support for the S Pen stylus. Only the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has S Pen support, and it comes with an S Pen that can be docked inside the device.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus don’t come with one. Additionally, the S Pen won’t work with them at all, even if you decide to purchase it separately.

Also, not all S Pen variants work with all S Pen-compatible devices. S Pens aren’t typical capacitive styli. They use different technologies, as well as Bluetooth functions. This essentially makes them more precise and allows for a wide variety of extra features you wouldn’t have in a normal capacitive stylus.

Here’s our ultimate S Pen guide if you want to learn more about all the different variants and support.

FAQs

What can you do with the S Pen on the Galaxy S24 Ultra? The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra supports all the great features we already know and love from the Galaxy S23 Ultra. These include using the S Pen button to trigger the camera shutter, charging within the device, 4,096 pressure levels, remote control with Air Action, Air Command, and more. Additionally, the flat screen makes it easier to use the S Pen along the edges.

Is the Galaxy S24 Ultra S Pen waterproof? The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s S Pen has an IP68 rating. This means it offers a very good level of water resistance. You can learn more about IP ratings here.

Does the S Pen scratch the Galaxy S24 Ultra screen? It will be incredibly difficult to scratch the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with the S Pen. This is for two reasons. The first is that the Galaxy S24 Ultra screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Armor Glass, which is very resistant against scratches. Additionally, the S Pen tip is made of a very soft rubber material. All that said, it is technically still possible to scratch the display if you apply to much pressure on it, so just don’t press it to hard against the screen.

