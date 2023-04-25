How to skip songs on AirPods Pro

You can use your Apple AirPods Pro to control your music without taking your phone out of your pocket. Apple’s unique force sensors are a bit different than your standard touch controls. With Apple’s stems, you want to use a squeeze gesture, rather than a tap. Whether you have an iPhone or an Android phone, here’s how to skip songs on your AirPods Pro.

QUICK ANSWER To skip forward to the next track, double-press the force sensor. To return to the previous track, triple-press the force sensor. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS

Skip forward to the next song using your AirPods Pro

Return to the previous song using your AirPods Pro

Skip forward to the next song using your AirPods Pro

Lily Katz / Android Authority

To skip songs with your AirPods Pro earbuds, connect them to your device. When music is playing, you can skip to the next track by double-pressing the force sensor. This works with the left or right AirPods Pro earbud.

Return to the previous song using your AirPods Pro If you want to return to a previous track with your AirPods Pro, triple-press the force sensor on the stem of either bud. You can continuously triple-press the sensor to keep going back a track.

FAQs

Can I use the AirPods Pro 2 to adjust the volume? You can swipe on the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) force sensors to adjust the volume. Volume adjustments were not available with the first-generation AirPods Pro.

Can I adjust the noise canceling intensity of my AirPods Pro by using touch controls? You can’t adjust the noise canceling intensity of your AirPods Pro earbuds, but you can cycle through listening modes directly from the buds. By default, you can only switch from ANC and Transparency mode. With an iPhone, you can add “off” into the mix too.

Comments