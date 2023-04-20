How to turn your AirPods noise canceling on or off

Active noise canceling (ANC) is a selling point of the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) and AirPods Max, but how do you turn noise canceling on or off on AirPods? This guide will walk you through everything you need to know to do this on an iPhone, Mac, and Android device.

Note that you need an Apple device to get the full experience with AirPods. If you don’t use one, you’ll get a limited set of features at best.

Toggle noise canceling on the AirPods with an iPhone or iPad

There are two ways you can change the noise cancelation settings using an iPhone or iPad. The first is through the Control Center: Wear your AirPods and ensure they’re connected to your device. Open the Control Center. Next, press and hold the volume slider on your device until additional controls pop up. Tap on the Noise Control icon in the lower-left corner of the screen. Select your preferred listening mode. The other method is going through settings: Wear your AirPods and ensure they’re connected to your device. Open the Settings. Tap your AirPods. Under Noise Control, select the desired noise cancelation setting.

How to turn noise canceling on and off with the AirPods and a Mac

You can toggle noise cancelation modes on a Mac in two ways. One way is through the menu bar: Wear your AirPods and ensure they’re connected to your Mac. Go to the Menu bar > Control Center icon (represented by two horizontal toggles) > Sound > Click the arrow next to the AirPods Pro > Select Off, Noise Cancellation, or Transparency. You can also use the Apple Menu: Wear your AirPods and ensure they’re connected to your Mac. Open the Apple Menu > System Preferences > Bluetooth > Options > Select the noise canceling mode you want.

How to turn noise canceling on or off with AirPods Pro on Android

With the AirPods paired to an Android phone, the only way to toggle noise canceling is directly from the AirPods. By default, the AirPods Pro can only toggle between ANC and transparency modes. To turn ANC off, you’ll need access to an iPhone. If you can wrangle a friend’s iPhone, follow these steps to expand the press-and-hold control: Pair your AirPods to the iPhone. Open the iOS Settings app. Tap the name of your AirPods Pro. This should appear below the phone owner’s Apple ID information. Follow this path: Press and Hold AirPods > Left Noise Control > Tap the Off option. Now when you press and hold either AirPods stem, your AirPods Pro will cycle through ANC, Transparency, and off when paired to an Android phone.

Toggle noise canceling on the AirPods themselves

Adam Molina / Android Authority

If you don’t want to fish out your phone or boot up your Mac to change the noise cancelation settings of your AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, you can do so on the headphones themselves.

AirPods Pro Ensure your AirPods Pro are connected and wear them. Press and hold the force sensor on the stem until you hear a chime. This will toggle between the noise cancelation and transparency modes.

AirPods Max Ensure your AirPods Max are connected and wear them. Push the noise control button on the right ear cup to switch between transparency mode and noise cancelation mode. A chime will sound to confirm the change.

Top AirPods noise canceling questions and answers

Can I use AirPods with an Android device? Yes, but the experience will be less than ideal. We’ve got a full guide on doing so if you want to.

Is the AirPods Pro's noise canceling better on an iPhone than an Android phone? No, the AirPods Pro’s noise canceling performance is identical on Android phones and iPhones.

Do all models of AirPods have noise cancelation? No. Only the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max have noise cancelation.

