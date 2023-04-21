There are multiple ways to set an alarm on an Android phone. Here’s how to do it.

How to set an alarm on an Android phone

To set an Alarm on an Android phone, do the following: Open the Clock app. At the bottom of the app, tap on Alarm. To add a new alarm, tap the Add (+) button. To change an existing alarm, tap on it. Set the alarm. You can either slide the hour and minute hands on the analog clock or flip through the digital clock to pick the time you want. If you’ve set your phone to 12-hour mode, be sure to pick AM or PM as well. Tap OK. After tapping OK, you can choose which days it’s active, schedule it for a specific date, and change how the alarm sounds. You can also enable or disable existing alarms by toggling the slider on them. To delete an existing alarm, tap on it, then tap Delete.

How to set an alarm by using Google Assistant You can also set an alarm by using Google Assistant. Simply say something like, “Hey Google, set an alarm for 7:45 AM tomorrow,” and an alarm will be created.

How to set multiple alarms on Android You can create more than one alarm, too. After creating one alarm, tap the Add (+) button again and create another one.

How to set an alarm for multiple days on Android

After creating an alarm and tapping the Add (+) button, you’ll see more options. You can tap the days of the week to set the alarm to go off on those days. If you want to schedule your alarm to sound in the future, tap Schedule alarm and choose the date you want it to go off.

FAQs

Can I have more than one alarm go off in a day? Yes, you can set multiple alarms to go off on one day.

Can I choose a different audio alert or enable or disable vibration when the alarm goes off? Yes, after you add an alarm, you can customize the alarm’s sound and vibration settings.

How do I delete an alarm? To delete an alarm, tap on it and then tap Delete.

Comments