10 best alarm clock apps for Android

This article was updated and checked for accuracy in September 2023. It was originally published in 2014.

With life’s busy schedule, it’s difficult to keep track of time without a clock. We’re so dependent on this device that even when we go to sleep, we need an alarm clock to remind us to wake up. Not only this, nowadays people use an alarm clock for hydration reminders, workouts, or study purposes. This makes an alarm clock a must-have, and smartphones serve that purpose for a ton of people. Sometimes the stock alarm clock app just doesn’t cut it and you need something better, although we do recommend giving the stock alarm clock app on your device a good try first.

There are some interesting apps in this space, though, so let’s check them out. Here are the best alarm clock apps for Android:

Alarm Clock for Heavy Sleepers Price: Free /In-app purchases ($2.99 – $5.99 per item)

The Alarm Clock for Heavy Sleepers is a simple but effective app. You can set an unlimited number of alarms. Additionally, the app does countdown alarms, recurring alarms, and one-time alarms. It even supports Android Wear, sleep stats, and more. This includes alarms for bedtime so that you can get enough sleep. The free version and the paid version are virtually identical. The paid version removes ads.

AlarmMon Price: Free /In-app purchases ($0.99 – $16.99 per item)

AlarmMon is a decent alarm clock app. It does the basics, and you can set multiple alarms if needed. In addition, you can set the alarm tone and snooze instructions. However, there are some extras with this one. You get some cartoon characters to help you get out of bed, along with some small challenges that stimulate your neurons so that you don’t sleep. The app is free, and you can download extras for a price.

Alarmy Price: Free /In-app purchases ($3.49 – $159.99 per item)

Alarmy calls itself the world’s most annoying alarm clock. This one has a unique premise. You set alarms, and they go off just like they normally do. However, Alarmy also makes you add an image of something in your house. You then have to get out of bed, go to the same spot, and take a picture of the same thing to get the alarm to stop. Usually, once you’re out of bed, you’re up for the day, so that’s the philosophy with this one. You can also make it ask you random math questions, shake the device to dismiss the alarm, and more. The phone can even prevent you from turning it off while the alarm is ringing. It’s a good alarm for heavy sleepers, especially. This one is also free to use if you subscribe to Google Play Pass.

Challenges Alarm Clock Price: Free /In-app purchases ($0.99 – $1.99 per item)

The Challenges Alarm Clock is an app that tries to trick your brain into waking up. It works well as a standard alarm. You can set your own tones, set multiple alarms, and set snooze instructions. Additionally, the app has puzzles, games, and even a photo mechanic to try to get you all the way awake before you hit the snooze button. There is also a soft wake feature, so you’re not jarring yourself awake every day. It’s a decent solution, and it’s fairly cheap.

Early Bird Alarm Clock Price: Free /In-app purchases ($1.99 – $18.99 per item)

Early Bird Alarm Clock is one of the simpler alarm clock apps. It has basic features like an almost infinite number of alarms, themes, alarm challenges, weather, and more. The alarm challenges are pretty decent as well. The app can also automatically change your alarm tone every day. This is definitely among its best features. It’s simple, and it usually just works well. The free version has advertising, while the paid version does not. Otherwise, both work the same way.

Google Assistant Price: Free

Google Assistant can double as an alarm clock. You simply ask it to set an alarm for you. The alarm then goes off as scheduled. It also supports countdown timers and reminders, and it can add things to your calendar. It always goes through the stock alarm clock app. In any case, Google Assistant can set alarms quickly, and you can also set things like timers or reminders to go off at certain times. It’s a decent option if you already use Google Assistant.

I Can’t Wake Up Price: Free /In-app purchases ($0.99 – $3.99 per item)

I Can’t Wake Up does what the title suggests. It is for those who have trouble waking up in the morning. The app includes eight wake-up challenges to turn the alarm off. The idea is to make you coherent enough to get up before you hit the snooze button. It also has various alarm styles, some customization features, and some convenience features. This is definitely not your regular stock alarm clock. However, it does feel a little cleaner than some of the other options on the list. The free version and the pro version are almost identical. You can spend $2.99 on the pro version to remove ads.

Loud Alarm Clock Price: Free /In-app purchases ($3.99 per item)

The Loud Alarm Clock is, well, as the name suggests, a really loud alarm clock. It uses an audio booster to make your alarm tones as loud as they can be. It works mostly like a normal alarm clock app. You set alarms, you set the snooze, and you can set the alarm tone or leave it random if you want to. There are also some themes for some extra fun, if you care about that stuff. Be careful because super-loud sounds may damage your phone over time

Sleep as Android Price: Free

Sleep as Android is among the most popular sleep tracking apps. The app studies you while you sleep. It then tries to analyze how well you’re sleeping. It does require you to sleep with your phone in bed. The app also integrates with Google Fit, Samsung S Health, Galaxy Gear, Android Wear, Pebble (RIP), and Spotify. The app can even guess if you have sleep apnea. However, we don’t recommend that you use this as a diagnostic tool. Always consult a doctor! It’s a great way to get some insight into how you sleep, and it comes with plenty of alarm clock functionality as well.

Talking Alarm Clock Beyond Price: Free /In-app purchases ($2.99 per item)

Talking Alarm Clock Beyond is another unique option on our list. It has many customizable features; you can set alarms for one-time events, weekly routines, or even mark important dates in the distant future. Their direct boot support feature ensures your alarms reactivate immediately after a device reboot. They also have some creative challenges like solving math problems, completing captchas, shaking your device, or even walking around to help you get out of bed. You can choose any custom music as your alarm tone, but they’ve included 17 free, unique alarm sounds for your enjoyment. The voice-overs feel like your clock is talking to you.

Additionally, the app also has a Mayday Mode that transforms your alarm into a loud, insistent wake-up call that can’t be easily dismissed, ensuring you get up when you need to. It has good support for Google Assistant too, so you can give commands with that as well.

