The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE offers a near-high-end experience at a much more accessible price point than the Galaxy S23 series. We know many of you will be getting one, and at one point, you will want to learn how to take a screenshot on a Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. Let’s show you the multiple methods at your disposal.

How to take a screenshot on a Galaxy S23 FE by using hardware buttons

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

This is by far the easiest way to take a screenshot on a Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. It also happens to be the de facto method for taking screenshots on pretty much all Android devices, so this should work on most handsets out there, too. Navigate to the page or app you want to take a screenshot of. Simultaneously press the side and volume down buttons. The screen will flash, signaling a screenshot has been taken. You can release the buttons. Keep in mind some apps don’t allow you to take screenshots, so you might get a black screen when you try this on those. These are usually apps with sensitive information, such as PayPal or banking apps.

How to take a screenshot on a Galaxy S23 FE by using the palm gesture Have you heard of Samsung’s palm swipe? It allows you to take a screenshot of your Galaxy S23 FE with a quick slide of your palm. Navigate to the page or app you want to take a screenshot of. Using the edge of your palm, swipe either from left to right or from right to left. The screen will flash, signaling a screenshot has been taken. If you try this, and it doesn’t work, there is a chance the feature is off. It is on by default, but you have turned it off at some point. Here’s how to turn it back on.

How to enable palm swipe on Galaxy S23 FE: Launch the Settings app. Go into Advanced Features. Tap on Motions & gestures. Toggle on Palm swipe to capture.

Take a screenshot using a Voice Assistant The screenshot methods listed above are great, but we know it’s not always easy to use your hands. You can take screenshots hands-free using a digital assistant. With the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, you can take your pick between Google Assistant or Bixby. Navigate to the page or app you want to take a screenshot of. Pull up the voice assistant by saying “Hi Bixby” or “Hey Google.” Say, “Take a screenshot.” The screen will flash, signaling a screenshot has been taken.

How to take a scrolling screenshot on a Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Sometimes, a single screenshot can’t cover everything you want to capture. You can just scroll and take multiple screenshots, but many manufacturers have added the ability to take scrolling screenshots. These are long screenshots that cover more than what you can see on the screen at any given point. Navigate to the page or app you want to take a screenshot of. Take a screenshot using any of the methods listed above. A screenshot toolbar will appear at the bottom of the screen. Press the icon with the two arrows pointing down. This is the Scroll Capture button. Your phone will start scrolling down on the captured screen and stitch together everything to give you a long screenshot.

There is a chance the toolbar won’t appear. While on by default, it can be turned on. We can show you how to turn it back on.

How to enable the Screenshot Toolbar: Launch the Settings app. Go into Advanced Features. Tap on Screenshots and screen recorder. Enable Show toolbar after capturing.

FAQs

Where are screenshots saved on the Galaxy S23 FE? You can use the Gallery app to find your screenshots on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. Just go to Albums > Screenshots. If you’re using Google Photos, go to Library > Screenshots. Those using a file manager can find the screenshots in Phone Storage > DCIM > Screenshots.

How to crop a screenshot on the Galaxy S23 FE. You can crop a screenshot right after taking it. When the toolbar shows up, right after taking a screenshot, tap on the pencil icon. You can find the crop tool here. Additionally, you can follow our guide on how to crop an image to use other methods.

How to edit a screenshot on the Galaxy S23 FE. You can edit a screenshot right after taking it. When the toolbar shows up, right after taking a screenshot, tap on the pencil icon. Of course, you can also use other photo editors or Google Photos to edit your screenshots. These are just images, after all.

Are there apps for taking screenshots? If your phone can do something, there is an app for it. The same applies to taking screenshots. In fact, we have a list of the best screenshot apps available.

Comments