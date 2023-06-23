How to factory reset your Google Nest Mini

The Google Nest Mini can be both a decent smart speaker for casual listening and a low-cost anchor for a smart home. As with any gadget though, glitches sometimes get in the way, and one possible solution is a factory reset.

An important note: before attempting a reset, you should always try a simple restart first by unplugging your Mini, waiting 10 seconds, then plugging it back in. This is faster and less drastic, so if it works, you’ll save yourself a lot of grief.

How to reset your Google Nest Mini (Gen 2)

Resetting the Nest Mini isn’t intuitive, but it’s still a simple process: Turn off the speaker’s microphone by flipping the side switch.

Press and hold the center of the Mini where its activity lights (four dots) are located. See the image above.

Wait 5 seconds. If you’re doing things right, the reset option should kick in, but don’t lift your fingers — you’re in a fail-safe period giving you the chance to back out.

Hold another 10 seconds. You’ll hear a sound confirming the reset is underway, at which point you can remove your hand.

How to reset your Google Home Mini (Gen 1)

The Nest Mini’s predecessor, the Home Mini, has a dedicated reset button found beneath its power port. All you have to do to reset, then, is keep holding this button until you hear the confirmation tone.

What happens when you reset your Mini As the term suggests, a factory reset strips your Mini back to the settings it shipped with. All your data is wiped, so to use the speaker again, you’ll have to set it up in the Google Home app. Make sure your device’s old listing in the app is gone before you proceed.

On top of potentially solving software issues, a reset is necessary if you’re giving or selling a used Mini to someone else. The device will otherwise be linked to your Google account, so the receiver won’t be able to attach it to their own account or even connect it to Wi-Fi — unless they perform their own reset, naturally. Read more: The best Google Nest products

