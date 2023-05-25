How to remove yourself from a group text on Android

Receiving notifications for group texts you no longer want to be a part of can be irritating, to say the least. Luckily, you don’t have to put up with constant unwanted notifications — there’s an easier way. Keep reading, and we’ll explain how to leave group text on Android.

QUICK ANSWER It's not actually possible to leave a group text on Android without requesting permission from the person who created the group. However, you can mute a group text. Just open the text, tap the three vertical dots at the top right, then tap the Bell icon to mute the conversation. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to leave a group text on Android

How to mute a group text on Android

How to leave a group text on Android If you no longer want to be involved in a group text, it should be simple enough to remove yourself, right? Wrong, unfortunately. On Android, you’ll need to request permission from the group text’s creator to be removed from the group. To do this, you can simply message the creator of the group and ask them to remove you. However, you don’t need to continue being bothered by troublesome notifications for a conversation you don’t want to be part of. You can easily mute a group text on Android, as we’ll explain in the next section.

How to mute a group text on Android Muting a group conversation on Android is easy and means you won’t be troubled by any more notifications. Below, we’ll show you how to do this in Google Messages and Samsung Messages, as well as how to mute group texts if you have a OnePlus phone.

How to mute a group text on Google Messages

There’s no option to leave a group text on Google Messages, but you can mute group conversations so you don’t keep receiving notifications. Open the Google Messages app.

Open the group text you want to mute.

Tap the three vertical dots menu at the top right corner.

at the top right corner. Tap Group Details > Notifications .

> . Select Silent.

How to mute a group text on Samsung Messages

Whether you own the latest Galaxy S23 Ultra or an older Samsung phone, here’s how to mute a group text on Samsung Messages: Open your messaging app.

Find the group text you want to mute and open it.

Tap the three vertical dots menu .

. Tap the Bell icon at the bottom right to mute the group conversation. Keep in mind that various other brands like OnePlus, for example, have their own messaging apps. There are also a lot of third-party messaging apps available on the Play Store. With so many apps available, we can’t create instructions for all of them, or this post would be too long. However, if you have a brand of device not mentioned on this list or if you use a third-party messaging app, the steps to mute a group text should be fairly similar across the board.

FAQs

How do I unmute a group text on Android? If you’ve muted a group text but want to start receiving notifications for it again, just tap the same icon you tapped when muting group text and any messages you missed will reappear.

How can I remove an inactive group text from Google Messages? To remove inactive group texts from Google Messages, just go to your message inbox and swipe left on the conversation you want to remove.

Comments