How to run Steam on Chromebook computers

Steam is one of the most popular gaming platforms and a powerful digital distribution service. Steam is officially supported on Windows, Mac, and Linux, but what about Chromebooks? Though the experience isn’t perfect, it’s possible, and a few catches are involved in the process.

Can Chromebooks run Steam?

Does Steam work on a Chromebook? The short answer is: yes, it’s possible. The longer answer is that it isn’t a simple process, as the native Steam Chrome OS app is only in Beta right now and supported on only a few higher-end Chromebooks. Also, your Chromebook’s internals may not even be able to handle Steam. Let’s dig deeper into the details.

Warning: Some methods require using commands and even more complex processes like installing a new operating system on your computer. Avoid taking on these challenges if you don’t feel confident with such techniques.

Is your Chromebook powerful enough?

Chromebooks are known for making great affordable computers. This is because Chrome OS is not very resource-intensive, and manufacturers can get away with keeping specs modest while still showing outstanding performance. But that only works if you do basic computer tasks with an affordable Chromebook. Don’t think you can run powerful Steam games on Chromebook devices that fall under the lower-end spectrum.

If you use a Chromebook for gaming or other resource-intensive tasks, we recommend that you first get a Chromebook powerful enough to do so. Some devices come with more powerful processors like an Intel Core i5 or i7 chip, which seems to be the requirement for the official Steam app for now. Look at our recommendations for the best Chromebook devices to find some of these.

Installing the official Steam Beta for Chromebooks

Google recently revealed its plans to bring Steam to Chromebooks officially, and now we have a Beta version of the app. It’s a very early version and only works on the following Chromebooks with at least an Intel Core i3 or Ryzen 3 processor. You also need at least 8GB of RAM.

Remember that versions of these Chromebooks with less than an Intel Core i3 or 8GB of RAM aren’t supported. Additionally, users with Chromebooks that only have 8GB of RAM have reported issues running games that require 6GB of RAM. Another common problem is that computers with less than a 1080p screen can have scaling and performance discrepancies.

If you have any of these Chromebooks in the specifications above, follow these steps to get the Steam for Chromebook Alpha. The process is not as complex as it sounds.

How to install Steam Alpha on your Chromebook: Open the Settings app on your Chromebook. Go into About Chrome OS. Select Additional details. Next to Channel, select Change channel. Select Developer – unstable. Hit Change channel. Go back to About Chrome OS and let the computer update. Restart the computer when it prompts you to. After updating, open Google Chrome, type chrome://flags in the address bar, and hit Enter. Find #borealis-enabled, and set the button next to each to Enabled. You will see a Restart button at the bottom of the Flags menu; click it to restart your Chromebook. When the computer restarts, hit the Search key and type “Steam.” Pick the top app on the results. Select Install. Let the process finish, and then hit Launch Steam. Log in and start playing!

Check if your Chromebook can run Linux and Android apps.

Some methods for running Steam on Chromebook devices require native Linux apps or Android applications from the Google Play Store. Not all Chromebooks can handle Linux and Android apps, so you must ensure the one you will use to run Steam on Chromebook does. We have a handy list of Chromebook devices that can take advantage of Linux and Android apps. Check it out to see if yours is listed. Then you can try our guide for installing Linux apps on Chromebooks.

How to get Steam on Chromebook devices using Steam Link Android app

This is the easiest way to run Steam on Chromebook computers, but it has more demanding requirements. The Steam Link Chromebook app brings the gaming experience to any mobile device (including Chromebooks), but it operates by connecting to a PC in your same network. You would essentially be streaming games to your Chromebook from another PC.

This brings certain limitations. For starters, you can’t take the gaming experience everywhere, as it limits you to the network you have your other computer connected to. It also requires that you own another computer, at which point you might as well game using the other PC. But this is an excellent method if, for example, you have a powerful family computer at home and want to game from another room.

How to use Steam Link on a Chromebook: Open the Google Play Store and install Steam Link. Ensure your Chromebook is connected to the same network as your other computer. Open the Steam Link app. Hit Get Started. Pair a Steam-compatible controller if you have one. If not, you can use touch controls. Steam Link will search for computers running Steam on your network. Find the one you want to use and select it. You’ll get a PIN, and the computer will notify you to authorize the Chromebook. Go to Steam, enter the PIN, and hit OK. Let the system do its thing, and you’ll be connected in a minute or two. You should see your computer listed in the Steam Link app when ready. Tap on the Start Playing section. You’ll see a list of your games on both your computer and the Chromebook. Game on!

How to install Steam on Chromebook devices using the Linux app

If your Chromebook can run native Linux apps, you can install the full Steam Linux application and run everything locally. This requires more tinkering and know-how, but it can be done. Check the instructions below to learn how to download Steam on Chromebook using Linux app compatibility.

Start by enabling Linux apps on your Chromebook: Click the System Tray, which is the area in the bottom-right corner of your Chrome OS UI. Select the gear icon to open the Settings. Click Advanced to see more options. Go into Developers. Find the Linux development environment (Beta) section. Select Next. Follow the instructions and hit Install. A command terminal window will appear when everything is installed.

You are now ready to install the Steam Linux app: Go to the Steam download page using Chrome. You’ll see a few small logos below the Install Steam button. One is Apple’s, and the other is a Steam icon. Click on the Steam icon, which is the option to download the Linux app. Open the Files app. Copy and paste the Deb file you just downloaded. Make sure it’s in the Linux files folder. Open the Deb file. Select Install. Hit OK and let the system install the Linux app. When done installing, you can look through your apps and find Steam.

Install Steam on Chromebook by installing Ubuntu Linux OS

Installing a second operating system in your Chromebook sounds like a huge undertaking. If you have some technical knowledge, are willing to do some research, and don’t mind a challenge, it’s a good way to have all the benefits of Chrome OS while also accessing a full desktop OS from your Chromebook. You aren’t replacing Chrome OS with Ubuntu. They can run side by side, making this a convenient option for gaming and other tasks.

Remember that anything that happens to your computer while doing this is your responsibility. We can provide the steps, but you should know what you are doing before following them.

First, enable Developer mode: Keep in mind that enabling Developer Mode will wipe your Chromebook. Not that it matters much, as most Chromebook data lives online, but make sure you back up any local data first. You need to boot into Recovery Mode. Turn your computer off. Press the Esc + Refresh + Power buttons simultaneously (the combination could be different on some Chromebooks). Once in Recovery Mode, press Ctrl + D. You will be asked if you want to “turn OS verification off.” Press enter to do so. A warning will appear every time you reboot. Press Ctrl + D to continue.

Install Ubuntu with Crouton: Download the crouton script from here. Open Shell by pressing Ctrl + Alt + T. Type shell and press enter. Type sudo sh ~/Downloads/crouton -t unity and press enter. The installation process will begin. This will take some time, so let the computer do its thing. Once the installation finishes, Ubuntu and Chrome OS are available. Switching between operating systems is now possible by pressing Ctrl + Alt + Shift + Back and Ctrl + Alt + Shift + Forward. You will be thrown back into Chrome OS if you log out of Ubuntu. Get back in Ubuntu by typing the command sudo startunity in Shell.

Now you have a Linux OS at your disposal. Open the terminal and enter the sudo apt install steam command to install Steam on the Chromebook.

Streaming Steam from another PC

This is not the best solution because streaming usually involves some lag, but streaming Steam from another PC is an option if you have good network speeds with minimal ping. You can do this using something like Chrome Remote Desktop.

This Chrome feature allows you to connect to a PC and control it from any other device, whether another computer or a mobile device. Of course, this requires you to own another PC, so not everyone can go this route.

How to use Chrome Remote Desktop on Chromebook: Install Steam on the PC you will be accessing remotely. If you haven’t yet, download the Chrome browser. Go to the Chrome Remote Desktop website. Go to the Remote Access tab. Under the Set up remote access section, select Turn on. Choose a name and hit Next. Choose a PIN and pick Start. Now move to your Chromebook and open the Chrome browser. Go to the Chrome Remote Desktop website. Select the computer you want to access. Enter the PIN you selected. Now you can access your PC remotely and open Steam (or any other program).

Alternatively, you can use something like TeamViewer or Windows Remote Desktop. We also have a list of the best remote desktop apps available. We recommend Chrome Remote Desktop because Chrome is built into Chromebooks already.

Use Steam on Chromebook through cloud computing

Shadow

There are ways to stream a Windows machine to your Chromebook without owning another device. Cloud computing is a newer way to use powerful computers at a distance, but it requires a stable internet speed with minimal ping to be a viable option.

We recommend Shadow Cloud Computing, which offers a monthly subscription service that starts at $29.99. This will grant you access to a virtual machine with equivalent specs to a gaming PC. You can pay extra for upgrades too.

Shadow recommends the following data speeds: 15Mbps download, 5Mbps upload, no more than 30ms ping, and no more than 10ms jitter. If your internet meets these requirements, you can use your Shadow virtual machine from any mobile device, including Chromebooks. This remote Windows computer can run Steam and most games with no issues.

Try GeForce NOW or Boosteroid

Some of the abovementioned procedures can be too complex for most casual users. Additionally, they may require either heavy tinkering or high-end specs. Additionally, you might not need to run a whole PC on the cloud. If you want to get straight to gaming, you can use some great services. One of them is the very popular GeForce NOW. We’ve also been testing Boosteroid. Both work great fur running Steam on Chromebooks.

Both work very similarly. These apps can connect to your Steam account (and other services) and launch games on a remote ecosystem. They essentially stream the game to you, which is playing on a high-end computer remotely. Both offer paid subscriptions for their services, but GeForce NOW also has a free tier, which allows for 1-hour sessions and basic rig access.

FAQs

Can any Chromebook run Steam? The answer to this question depends on how you plan to run Steam. Any Chromebook with a good internet connection will do if you want to play remotely or use cloud computing. To run the Linux or Steam Alpha apps natively, you’ll need to find a Chromebook that supports Linux apps. You’ll also want a Chromebook with enough specs to handle the games you want to play.

Will I have to pay to use Steam on Chromebook? There are no extra fees for using Steam on any particular device. That said, you’ll have to pay for paid titles. That’s the case regardless of which device you’re using, though

Should I play Steam games on a Chromebook? While it’s possible to run Steam on a Chromebook, we don’t recommend it. There’s usually a good amount of bugs and compatibility issues. If you’re streaming or playing remotely, this usually involves lag. There is always a downside to running Steam on Chromebooks, regardless of your method.

What Steam games work on Chromebook? Current Steam games available on Chromebooks include Portal 2, Hades, Team Fortress 2, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Dead Cells, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and many more.

