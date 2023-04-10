Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Just $199.99 for the Samsung Chromebook V2, and more top Chromebook deals
It’s easy to find a good Chromebook on a budget. After all, the whole idea behind Chrome OS devices is that they serve as a cheaper alternative to Windows laptops. We’ve rounded up some of the best Chromebook deals on the internet, so you won’t have to search too hard for a good price.
If you’re in the market for a new affordable laptop, scroll on to find a host of the best Chromebook deals available this month.
Featured deals
We know you don’t always have time to scroll through the whole list of top Chromebook deals on offer this month. We’ve highlighted our favorites here to save you those valuable skimming seconds.
They include the best price ever on the Samsung Chromebook V2, which is over $300 off right now. It might be a few years old now and lives in the shadow of the Galaxy Chromebooks, but it is still an excellent Chromebook with solid specs from a top manufacturer. At just $199.99 — the price is revealed in the cart — you can’t go far wrong.
- HP Chromebook 14b (2021) for $279.79 ($205 off)
- HP 14c 2-In-1 Touchscreen Chromebook for $499 ($200 off)
- Lenovo 2022 Flex 5 for $278.49 ($101 off)
- Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 for $199.99 ($315 off)
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 for $299 ($206 off)
- ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 for $439.99 ($90 off)
- Acer 2022 Chromebook 315 for $239 ($360 off)
If you haven’t quite seen the right fit in this summary, keep reading. You’ll find dozens of deals below on Chromebooks for all users and budgets.
Best Chromebook deals
Editor’s note: We will update this list of the best cheap Chromebook deals as more are launched.
Acer Chromebook deals
Although our featured deal is of an Acer Chromebook, there’s still more to go over. No matter what you’re looking for, there’s a good chance that Acer has the Chromebook for you. It offers models from entry-level to high-end options, including 2-in-1s and Chromebooks that run a full range of Intel Core processors. Here are some of the best deals we found:
- Acer Chromebook 311 for $140 ($30 off)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 311 for $199 ($91 off)
- Acer Chromebook 314 for $179.95 ($130 off)
- Acer 2022 Chromebook 315 for $239 ($360 off)
- Acer Chromebook R 13 Convertible for $295 ($105 off)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 513 for $425.43 ($35 off)
- Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 for $654.99 ($95 off)
HP deals
HP Chromebooks are just about as widely available as those from Acer. You’ll mostly find traditional clamshell options, but the all-plastic construction ensures that HP can offer some of the lowest prices around. There are plenty of sizes to choose from, though all of the current top deals come in at 14 inches. Check out our top picks:
- HP Chromebook 14 FHD for $209.88 ($130 off)
- HP Chromebook 14b (2021) for $279.79 ($205 off)
- HP Chromebook 14c for $434 ($166 off)
- HP 14c 2-In-1 Touchscreen Chromebook for $499 ($200 off)
- HP 12-inch Chromebook X360 for $330 ($70 off)
- HP Chromebook 11-inch Laptop for $129 ($131 off)
- HP Laptop X360 14a Chromebook for $218.99 ($276 off)
ASUS Chromebook deals
ASUS is yet another popular choice in the Chromebook game and has steadily been making strides to the top of the Chromebook food chain. That being said, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 is one of the best overall options you can get right now. It’s a 2-in-1 with a premium body and top-notch internals. Check it out along with other great ASUS Chromebook deals below:
- ASUS Chromebook CX1 for $133 ($97 off)
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 for $299 ($206 off)
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 for $262 ($138 off)
- ASUS Chromebook C403 for $168.80 ($101 off)
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 for $219.99 ($130 off)
- ASUS Chromebook C203XA for $128 ($122 off)
- ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 for $439.99 ($90 off)
Samsung deals
If you want a Chromebook that combines brilliant OLED displays with premium materials, look no further than Samsung. You can choose from either the basic Samsung Chromebook line or go for the premium Galaxy Chromebook. It even comes in a vibrant Fiesta Red finish if you want to stand out in a crowd. Here are a few great picks:
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 (8/128GB) for $699.99 ($100 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 (4/64GB) for $360 ($240 off)
- Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 for $199.99 ($315 off)
- Samsung Chromebook 4 for $168.99 ($91 off)
Other Chromebook deals
Dell, Lenovo, and Google are the other notable mentions in the Chromebook game. Dell is often running sales on Chromebooks, so it’s worth checking the site for yourself. Lenovo deals are a bit more sporadic, but there are usually some good deals to be found.
Here are some of the best options:
- Dell Chromebook 3110 Laptop for $262.73 ($137 off)
- Dell Chromebook 3110 2-in-1 for $424.95 ($235 off)
- Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise for $1,009 ($1,228 off)
- Lenovo 14e Chromebook for $229.99 ($70 off)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook for $135 ($111 off)
- Lenovo 2022 Flex 5 for $278.49 ($101 off)
- Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad Flex 5i for $344 ($86 off)
We’ll add any notable Chromebook deals here as they come up, so make sure to check back frequently if you’re on the hunt for a new Chromebook.
FAQs
Typically, Chromebooks range in value from $200 to $1,000, depending on brand and specs. Finding a good deal is the best way to minimize these costs further.
Chromebooks are generally less expensive than traditional laptops. They boot up quickly, have long battery life, and are easy to use. They also typically receive regular security updates from Google.
Consider the size and weight of the device, the processor and RAM specifications, the storage capacity, and the battery life. You should also consider the brand and model and any additional features or ports.