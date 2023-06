Here are all the Chromebooks that run Android and Linux apps

Back in May 2016, Google first announced that Chromebooks would allow you to run Android apps. While the Android app support rollout for Chrome OS devices was slow at first, there are now many devices that can run the hundreds of millions of apps available from the Google Play Store.

In addition to announcing that Android apps are coming to Chromebooks, Google also revealed it would start adding Linux app support to Chromebooks by lacing them in a Debian-based virtual machine.

Because of the rather long rollout of Android and Linux app support for Chromebooks, it isn’t easy to keep up with which models can run these apps. This list will show just how many Chromebooks can run Android and Linux apps. You can check out our guide on how to run Android apps on Chromebooks for step-by-step instructions.

QUICK ANSWER If you have a Chromebook from 2019 or later, it can almost definitely run Android and Linux apps. For older models, the following lists indicate compatibility with either platform: Chromebooks with Android app support

Editor’s note: Because Google is constantly updating Chrome OS, this list will be updated as more Chromebooks are added to the Android and Linux list.

Android apps on Chromebook instantly make these low-cost computers a lot more appealing. As we mentioned before, every Chrome OS device launched since 2019 features Android app support unless the manufacturer specifies otherwise. Support on devices launched in 2018 and earlier is rolled out on a per-device basis, but the list of these devices is still growing.

Here are the pre-2019 devices that can utilize Android apps: Acer Chromebase (CA24I2, CA24V2)

Acer Chromebook 11 (C771, C771T, C740, C732, C732T, C732L, C732LT, CB311-8H, CB311-8HT)

Acer Chromebook 11 N7 (C731, C731T)

Acer Chromebook 13 (CB713-1W)

Acer Chromebook 14 (CB3-431)

Acer Chromebook 14 for Work (CP5-471)

Acer Chromebook 15 (CB3-532, CB515-1HT/1H, CB5-571, C910, CB315-1H/1HT)

Acer Chromebook 311 (C721, C733, C733U, C733T)

Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-2H)

Acer Chromebook 512 (C851, C851T)

Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514)

Acer Chromebook 714 (CB714-1W, CB714-1WT)

Acer Chromebook 715 (CB715-1W, CB715-1WT)

Acer Chromebook R11 (CB5-132T, C738T)

Acer Chromebook R13 (CB5-312T)

Acer Chromebook Spin 11 (CP311-H1, CP311-1HN, R751T)

Acer Chromebook Spin 13 (CP713-1WN)

Acer Chromebook Spin 15 (CP315-1H/1HT, CB315-3H)

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (R721T)

Acer Chromebook Spin 511 (R752T, R752TN)

Acer Chromebook Spin 512 (R851TN)

Acer Chromebook Tab 10

Acer Chromebox CXI3

AOpen Chromebase Mini

AOpen Chromebox Commercial 2

AOpen Chromebox Mini

ASUS Chromebook (C202SA, C204, C223, C300SA, C301SA, C403, C423, C523)

ASUS Chromebox 3 (CN65)

ASUS Chromebook Flip (C100PA, C101PA, C213, C214, C302, C434)

ASUS Chromebook Tablet CT100

CTL Chromebook (J2, J4, J41, J41T, J5 Convertible, NL61, NL7, NL7 LTE, NL7T-360, NL7TW-360)

CTL Chromebook Tablet Tx1 for Education

CTL Chromebox CBx1

Dell Chromebook 11 (3180, 5190)

Dell Chromebook 11 2-in-1 (3189, 5190)

Dell Chromebook 13 (3380, 7310)

Dell Chromebook (3100, 3100 2-in-1, 3400)

Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 2-in-1 (7486)

eduGear Chromebook (CMT, K Series, M Series)

Edxis Education Chromebook

Google Chromebook Pixel (2015)

Google Pixelbook

Google Pixel Slate

Haier Chromebook 11e

Haier Chromebook 11 C

HiSense Chromebook 11

HP Chromebook 11 (G5, G5 EE, G6 EE, G7 EE)

HP Chromebook 11A G6 EE

HP Chromebook 13 G1

HP Chromebook 14 G5

HP Chromebook 14A G5

HP Chromebook 15 G1

HP Chromebook x2

HP Chromebook x360 11 (G1 EE, G2 EE)

HP Chromebook x360 14

HP Chromebox G2

Lenovo 14e Chromebook

Lenovo 100e Chromebook (Gen 1, Gen 2, Gen 2 MTK)

Lenovo 300e Chromebook (Gen 1, Gen 2, Gen 2 MTK)

Lenovo 500e Chromebook (Gen 1, Gen 2)

Lenovo Chromebook (C330, C340-11, S330, S340-14)

Lenovo Flex 11 Chromebook

Lenovo N22 Chromebook

Lenovo N23 Chromebook

Lenovo N23 Yoga Chromebook

Lenovo N42 Chromebook

Lenovo Thinkpad 11e Chromebook (Gen 3, Gen 4)

Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga Chromebook (Gen 3, Gen 4)

Lenovo Thinkpad 13 Chromebook

Lenovo Yoga C630 Chromebook

Medion Chromebook S2015

Multilaser Chromebook M11C

NComputing Chromebook CX100

Nexian Chromebook 11.6”

Newline Chromebox A10

PCMerge Chromebook (PCM-116E, PCM-116T-432B, AL116)

Poin2 Chromebook 11

Poin2 Chromebook 11C

Poin2 Chromebook 14

Positivo Chromebook (CH1190, C216B)

Promethean Chromebox

Prowise Chromebook Eduline

Prowise Chromebook Entryline

Prowise Chromebook Proline

Samsung Chromebook 2 11″ – XE500C12

Samsung Chromebook 3

Samsung Chromebook Plus (Gen 1, LTE, V2)

Samsung Chromebook Pro

Sector 5 E1 Rugged Chromebook

Sector 5 E3 Chromebook

Toshiba Chromebook 2 (2015)

ViewSonic NMP660 Chromebox

Viglen Chromebook 11

Viglen Chromebook 11C

Viglen Chromebook 360

Google’s own list does not indicate when these pre-2019 Chromebooks will get Android apps, only that it “planned” to include them at some point. These models may or may not support Android apps today. Acer Chromebase 24

Acer Chromebook 11 (C730 / CB3-111 / C730E / CB3-131)

Acer Chromebook 15 (CB3-531)

Acer Chromebox CXI2

AOpen Chromebox Commercial

AOpen Chromebase Commercial

ASUS Chromebit CS10

ASUS Chromebook (C200MA, C201PA, C300MA)

ASUS Chromebox CN62

Bobicus Chromebook 11

CTL N6 Education Chromebook

Dell Chromebook 11 (3120)

eduGear Chromebook R Series

Edxis Chromebook

Haier Chromebook 11

Haier Chromebook 11 (G2)

Hexa Chromebook Pi

HP Chromebook 11 (G3, G4, G4 EE)

HP Chromebook 14 G4

Lava Xolo Chromebook

Lenovo Chromebook (100S, N20, N20P, N21)

Lenovo ThinkPad Chromebook (11e, 11e Yoga)

Lenovo ThinkCentre Chromebox

Medion Chromebook Akoya S2013

M&A Chromebook

Samsung Chromebook 2 11 (XE500C12)

Senkatel C1101 Chromebook

Toshiba Chromebook 2

True IDC Chromebook 11

Chromebooks with Linux app support

As is the case with Android app support, every device launched after 2019 features Linux app support unless the manufacturer specifies otherwise. Google’s own Pixelbook was the first Chromebook to run Linux apps. More devices joined in on the fun back in September 2018 when the Chrome OS 69 update was released, bringing stable Linux app support to quite a few Chromebooks. Chrome OS devices that launched before 2019 that feature Linux app support are listed below.

Here’s the full list: Acer Chromebook 11 (C732, C732T, C732L, C732LT, CB311-8H, CB311-8HT)

Acer Chromebook 11 N7 (C731, C731T)

Acer Chromebook 13 (CB713-1W)

Acer Chromebook 14 (CB3-431)

Acer Chromebook 15 (CB3-532, CB315-1H, CB315-1HT, CB515-1H, CB515-1HT)

Acer Chromebook 514

Acer Chromebook R11 (CB5-132T, C738T)

Acer Chromebook R13 (CB5-312T)

Acer Chromebook Spin 11 (CP311-H1, CP311-1HN, R751T)

Acer Chromebook Spin 13 (CP713-1WN)

Acer Chromebook Spin 15 (CP315)

Acer Chromebook Tab 10

Acer Chromebox CXI3

ASUS Chromebook (C202SA, C223, C300SA, C301SA, C423, C523)

ASUS Chromebook Flip (C101PA, C213)

ASUS Chromebox 3 (CN65)

CTL Chromebook (J41, J41T, J5, NL61, NL7, NL7T-360, NL7TW-360, NL7 LTE)

CTL Chromebox CBx1

CTL J5 Chromebook

CTL NL61 Chromebook

Dell Chromebook 11 (3180, 5190)

Dell Chromebook 11 2-in-1 (3189, 5190)

Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 2-in-1 (7486)

Edugear CMT Chromebook

Edxis Education Chromebook (NL6D)

Google Pixelbook

Google Pixel Slate

Google Pixelbook Go

Haier Chromebook 11 C

HP Chromebook 11 (G5, G5 EE, G6 EE)

HP Chromebook 14/14A G5

HP Chromebook X2

HP Chromebook x360 11 G1 EE

HP Chromebook x360 14

HP Chromebox G2

Lenovo 100e Chromebook

Lenovo Flex 11 Chromebook

Lenovo Ideapad Chromebook (C330, S330)

Lenovo Chromebook (100e, 300e, 500e, C630 Yoga, N22, N23, N23 Yoga, N23 Touch, N42)

Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Chromebook (Gen 3, Gen 4)

Lenovo Yoga C630 Chromebook

Mecer V2 Chromebook

Multilaser Chromebook M11C

PCMerge Chromebook PCM-116T-432B

Poin2 Chromebook 11C

Poin2 Chromebook 14

Positivo Chromebook C216B

Prowise Chromebook Proline

Samsung Chromebook (3, Plus, Plus LTE, Plus V2)

ViewSonic NMP660 Chromebox

Viglen Chromebook 360 If you own a device on this list or a modern device, check out our post on how to install Linux apps on your Chromebook.

FAQs

Can my Chromebook run Android apps? If your Chromebook is newer than 2019, it can most likely run Android apps.

Why are Android apps not compatible with Chromebook? If you cannot run any Android app on your Chromebook, it’s likely too old for the feature. However, if you’re facing the incompatible message for only select apps, they might not work with your Chromebook’s hardware.

How to install Android apps on Chromebook without Play Store? If your Chromebook doesn’t have the Play Store at all, it might not support Android apps. But if you’re looking for an alternative source, you can also sideload apps on Chrome OS by enabling Developer Mode.

