7 best remote desktop apps for Android

Remote access to a desktop is one of the most niche power-user features out there. However, it is perfectly doable on an Android device. There are two basic ways to do it. Users can remote into their Android device from a computer. We covered that functionality in our best screen mirroring apps for Android list.

This list focuses more on accessing your desktop computer from your Android device. There are a bunch of apps that boast remote access as a feature. There are only a few that actually do the job reasonably well. Here are the best remote desktop apps for Android.

AirDroid Price: Free / In-app purchases ($0.99 – $379.99 per item)

AirDroid is a popular app; it has been the choice of IT professionals for over 10 years now. The app allows fast transfers of files, file management in a number of formats, screen mirroring, remote control access (you just need to connect to the PC client to take remote control of your device), remote monitoring, and you’ll be able to get notifications on your PC. It also allows you to import your contacts into the AirDroid client, after which you can make phone calls.

Microsoft Remote Desktop Price: Free

Microsoft Remote Desktop is arguably Chrome Remote Desktop’s biggest free competitor. It works about the same way. You simply enable remote access on your Windows PC and install this app on your phone. The two should let your devices connect to one another. The positive part is that you do not need a Google Chrome installation for this one to work on Windows devices. The bad news is that the performance is about the same, so you’re not really getting a better product. In any case, Windows PC users should definitely try this one first since it’s first-party software and it may prove to be more stable over a longer period of time.

RemotePC Viewer Price: Free

RemotePC Viewer does what the name implies. It lets you view your desktop remotely from your phone. Like most apps in this space, you need to download the appropriate software on both your PC and Android phone. It’s not the most robust system, but you can easily do things like transfer files, open documents, and do other productivity-oriented tasks. It’s fairly easy to set up and use as well, which is nice since this isn’t the most simple thing to do. There is an optional subscription, but you shouldn’t need it unless you use it for business.

Splashtop Personal Remote PC Price: Free / In-app purchases ($0.99 – $16.99 per item)

Splashtop is a less popular but still fairly successful remote desktop app. It works like the others, with dual apps on your computer and Android device. You can access anything on your computer from your phone on your local network. You can add access from anywhere for $5 per month or $16.99 per year. This lets you access your device on any network, including any WiFi network or mobile data. The app also lets you access your webcam to check up on your home without too much trouble. It worked as well as Chrome and Microsoft did in our testing.

TeamViewer Price: Free

TeamViewer is kind of the obvious choice for remote desktop apps. It gives you remote access to your computer from your Android device. It’s a little bit more complicated of a setup, but it works just as well as one would expect. It also includes features like file transfers in both directions, encryption, and real-time sound and HD video transmission. There are features included for helping, say, a friend or coworker. However, it works perfectly fine for just goofing around on your computer as well. The app is entirely free for personal use. Those who use it for business need a subscription.

Unified Remote Price: Free / In-app purchases ($1.99 per item)

The app does what the name suggests: it turns your device into a WiFi or a Bluetooth universal remote control for Windows, Mac, or Linux PCs. It’s features include an easy setup, automatic server detection, a server protected by an encrypted password, 90+ programs, including keyboard and mouse, media players, presentations, screen mirroring, power control, a file manager, a terminal, and much more.

RealVNC Viewer Price: Free

RealVNC Viewer turns your phone into a remote desktop, which lets you access your personal computers, be they Windows, Mac, or Linux, easily. It’s easy to use, and you’ll be able to control your PC from anywhere. It feels as if you’re operating it with a keyboard and mouse, sitting right in front of it. You need to install the app beforehand on the PC you want to access remotely and log in to the app, then you can use your mobile app to control your PC. This one is easy to use and works without any additional gimmicks.

