Despite our best efforts, many of us misplace our devices. While locating a lost Apple Watch that’s turned on is fairly simple, the situation worsens once the device runs out of battery . Read on to find out what to do to find a dead Apple Watch.

Though there is no way to locate a dead Apple Watch, you can use Find My to determine the device's last location.

Can you find your Apple Watch if it’s dead?

Not without some old-fashioned looking. Unfortunately, there is no way to find a completely dead Apple Watch. However, you can use the tools below to determine your device’s last location and protect it from being used.

You can use Apple’s Find My tool to locate a missing Apple Watch. As long as you have the feature set up on your paired iPhone, it will automatically be enabled on your wearable. Unfortunately, Find My cannot locate a device once it is dead.

How to find a dead Apple Watch by using Lost Mode

You can also place your Apple Watch in Lost Mode, which locks the device and allows you to send a custom message to the watch with your phone number. Most importantly, lost mode makes your passcode required for anyone to turn off Find My, erase your watch, or pair it with another iPhone.

On your iPhone or iPad, open Find My and tap your Apple Watch.

and tap your Apple Watch. Under Mark As Lost , tap Activate , then tap Continue .

, tap , then tap . Enter your phone number, then tap Next.

Compose the message you would like displayed on the watch screen.

Tap Activate.

You will receive an email confirmation that your Apple Watch is now in Lost Mode. If someone were to power the device back up, you would be notified when the location of your Apple Watch becomes available. Then, you can tap the location to access directions to your device.