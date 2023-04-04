How long does the Apple Watch battery last?

As modern smartwatches grow more complex and sensor-heavy, battery life is naturally the limiting factor. While several device makers have found ways to extend battery life by opting for less complex screens, fewer sensors, and software trickery, other smartwatch companies have focused on upping charging speeds. Apple falls into the latter category, with the Series 7 boasting much faster top-ups than its predecessor. But how long do the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Ultra, and other devices’ batteries last?

According to Apple, the Apple Watch Series 8 has an "all-day battery" good enough for up to 18 hours between charges. The Apple Watch Ultra should last up to 36 hours on a single charge, while the Watch SE 2 should also endure 18 hours per charge.

Apple Watch battery life vs other smartwatches

Tips for improving Apple Watch battery life

How long does the Apple Watch’s battery last?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch SE (2022) Apple Watch Ultra Claimed battery life

Apple Watch Series 8 Up to 18 hours

Apple Watch SE (2022) Up to 18 hours

Apple Watch Ultra Up to 36 hours

Claimed Low Power battery life

Apple Watch Series 8 Up to 36 hours

Apple Watch SE (2022) Up to 36 hours

Apple Watch Ultra Up to 60 hours



Apple Watch Series 8 As we mentioned in the introduction, Apple doesn’t focus on battery life as much as other companies. The Apple Watch Series 8 packs a quoted 18 hours of endurance between charges, but even this comes with limitations. Apple notes that this figure can be achieved with “90 time checks, 90 notifications, 45 minutes of app use, and a 60-minute workout with music playback from Apple Watch via Bluetooth.” Expect battery life to dip if you use GPS or check the time more than 90 times a day. Apple users can double this figure by activating Low Power mode. Apple also notes that the Series 8 will last for 1.5 hours when calling others via LTE, 11 hours when working out indoors, 11 hours when playing music from storage, or six hours when working out with GPS and LTE connected.

In our experience, Apple underestimates how long the Series 8 can go between charges. In our review, we found that 24 hours between charges were possible.

Apple Watch Ultra The Apple Watch Ultra betters this with a 36-hour claim, primarily thanks to its larger battery. This figure can be achieved with “180 time checks, 180 notifications, 90 minutes of app use, and a 60-minute workout with music playback from Apple Watch via Bluetooth,” according to Apple. It can also endure a 60-hour multi-day adventure involving “15 hours of hiking workout, over 600 time checks, 35 minutes of app use, 3 minutes of talk, and 15 hours of sleep tracking” with Low Power mode activated.

During our review, we once again found that Apple’s battery life claims were conservative. A battery life of 40 hours without activating Low Power mode was regularly achievable.

Apple Watch SE (2022) Notably, the smaller, cheaper Apple Watch SE 2 also has a claimed 18-hour battery life; this includes “90 time checks, 90 notifications, 45 minutes of app use, and a 60-minute workout with music playback from Apple Watch via Bluetooth.” Low Power mode can, once again, double this to 36 hours. The SE 2 is only good for ten hours when working indoors, five hours outdoors when connected to GPS and LTE, and ten hours playing music from internal storage.

In our experience, the Apple Watch SE (2022) could regularly go for up to 24 hours before requiring a charge. With Low Power mode activated, this figure extended beyond 40 hours.

Apple Watch battery vs other smartwatches?

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority Left to right: Garmin Venu 2 Plus, Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch lags well behind its competition regarding battery longevity. You’ll get between 1-2 days of battery life with the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5, but this mileage varies massively between use cases. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus trumps both, with up to five days on a single charge, according to our experience. Notably, the standard Venu 2 lasts longer than its updated sibling. Finally, the Fitbit Versa 3 should last around 3.5 days between charges. That’s nowhere near Fitbit’s claims, but it still trumps the likes of the Apple Watch.

Of course, if you’re looking for true battery warriors and are willing to sacrifice features for longevity, consider buying a hybrid smartwatch. The Withings ScanWatch, for instance, has a claimed month-long battery life. We got around 11 days in our review, however.

Tips for improving your Apple Watch battery life You can improve your Apple Watch’s battery life by taking note of a few tips and tricks.

Reduce animations If you own an older Apple Watch, give this trick a try. Open the Watch app on your iPhone > My Watch > General > Accessibility > toggle on Reduce Motion.

Close background apps You probably don’t need all your apps chugging away behind the scenes. You can force close those you don’t need. Press the side button on the Apple Watch, and use the digital crown to scroll through apps. To select an app to close, swipe on it from right to left and hit the red close button to kill it.

Disable background refresh The Apple Watch periodically fetches content for apps in the background, which can also drain your battery. Open the Watch app on your iPhone > General > Background App Refresh to disable it. You can now toggle off the apps you don’t want using this feature or hit the master switch to kill the feature entirely.

Lower screen brightness A brighter screen requires more power. Open Settings > Display & Brightness > adjust Brightness using the buttons or digital crown.

Disable always-on display Finally, if you don’t need your screen on constantly, open Settings on your Apple Watch > Display & Brightness > Always On > toggle off Always On.

If you find that your Apple Watch is dying a little too quickly for your liking, there may be an underlying problem. We address the most common Apple Watch problems and their solutions in a dedicated guide.

FAQs

Why is my Apple Watch dying so quickly? It could be several factors, from your display brightness, watch usage, fitness tracking, or something more integral like an iOS update or hardware fault. If you have an older Apple Watch, we’d recommend upgrading to the Series 7. We explain Apple Watch battery draining issues in more detail at the link.

Are there any other ways to conserve battery on the Apple Watch? You can switch on Power Reserve mode by opening the control center, tapping the battery percentage, toggling on Power Reserve, and tapping Proceed. This will turn your Apple Watch into a barebones digital watch to conserve battery. Additionally, you can activate Low Power mode if your device is running watchOS 9, and don’t forget to keep an eye on your Apple Watch’s battery health.

Can I replace the battery in my Apple Watch? Yes. If you’re in the US, you can replace a battery for a relatively small fee if Apple’s warranty no longer covers your watch. Get service pricing and more details for your specific model from Apple here.

How can I check my Apple Watch battery health? Open Settings > Battery > Battery Health. Check the Maximum Capacity figure to get an idea of how healthy your Apple Watch’s battery is. If it’s below 80%, you should consider replacing the battery.

