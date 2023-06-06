Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Apple Watch is undoubtedly one of the best smartwatches out there. It’s jam-packed with health-tracking technology, smart integration with iOS, and aesthetically pleasing and durable. However, one mark laid against the wearable is its battery life. As the Apple Watch packs endurance of around 18 hours, you’ll spend plenty of time charging your Apple Watch. But how long does the Apple Watch take to charge? We break down the factors below.

QUICK ANSWER

The Apple Watch Ultra needs 60 minutes to charge from 0-80%, the Series 8 requires 45 minutes, while the Apple Watch SE (2022) and older Apple Watch models require more time.

How long does the Apple Watch take to charge?

Here’s how long each Apple Watch model should take to charge according to Apple:

Charging time 0% to 80% Charging time 0% to 100% Apple Watch Ultra

Charging time 0% to 80% 60 minutes

Charging time 0% to 100% 90 minutes

Apple Watch Series 8

Charging time 0% to 80% 45 minutes

Charging time 0% to 100% 75 minutes

Apple Watch SE (2022)

Charging time 0% to 80% 90 minutes

Charging time 0% to 100% 150 minutes

Apple Watch Series 7

Charging time 0% to 80% 45 minutes

Charging time 0% to 100% 75 minutes

Apple Watch Series 6

Charging time 0% to 80% 60 minutes

Charging time 0% to 100% 90 minutes

Apple Watch SE

Charging time 0% to 80% 90 minutes

Charging time 0% to 100% 150 minutes

Apple Watch Series 3

Charging time 0% to 80% 90 minutes

Charging time 0% to 100% 120 minutes



Despite its much larger battery size, the Apple Watch Ultra only needs 15 additional minutes to charge from 0 to 80% than the Series 8 and Series 7. The latter two models require 45 minutes on their respective charging stands to reach this figure, and an additional 30 minutes to reach 100%.

Apple Watch charging speed saw a big bump from the Series 6 onwards. The primary reason for this improvement stems from the newly included magnetic fast-charging USB-C cable allowing wattages of up to 20W through Apple’s 20W USB-C charger. This was a decidedly large bump over the standard 5W supported by older Apple Watches. According to Apple, you will need to plug this charger and cable into an 18W, 20W, 29W, 30W, 61W, 87W, or 96W USB-C power adaptor to achieve 20W charging speeds.

If you own the Apple Watch SE, you’ll need to budget 90 minutes for a 0-80% charge and a further 60 minutes to reach 100%. It’s worth mentioning that we found the Apple Watch SE (2022) to charge much faster than its predecessor despite Apple’s claiming otherwise.

So, how do the Apple Watch line’s charging times compare to its competition? The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro takes 90 minutes to charge from 0 to 100%, while the Fitbit Sense 2 takes about 80 minutes to bridge that same divide.

FAQs

Can I use a faster-charging brick to improve the speed? If you have an Apple Watch older than the Series 7, you won’t be able to use a faster-charging brick to bump up charging speeds. These Apple Watches top out at 5W.

Should I charge my Apple Watch every night? There’s nothing wrong with charging your Apple Watch overnight. In fact, Apple welcomes this practice with additional bedside features. However, to take advantage of the Apple Watch’s sleep monitoring features, you should wear it while you sleep.

Does the Apple Watch charging cable affect the charging speed? Unless you own an Apple Watch Series 7, the cable you use shouldn’t markedly affect charging speeds. We list some excellent charging cables in our best Apple Watch accessories guide.

Is the Apple Watch fast charging? While most Apple Watches charge at 5W, the Series 7, 8, and Ultra top out at 20W.

I have an older Apple Watch, but it charges very slowly. What should I do? You may want to check if your cable is still in good condition. If it’s old and fraying, you should shop for a new cable. The same can be said for your charging brick. If these two factors don’t remedy your watch’s slow charging, consider contacting Apple directly as it could be a battery issue.

Where can I buy a new Apple Watch charger? Apple Watch chargers are easy to find online, but there are a handful we recommend in our best Apple Watch chargers guide.

