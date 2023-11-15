ChatGPT will most likely understand you regardless of how you structure paragraphs and sentences. Some of us prefer to keep our text cleaner, though. This will make going through previous chats easier, too. The thing is, pressing enter on ChatGPT will send the message. Today, we will show you how to enter a new line in ChatGPT.

QUICK ANSWER To enter a new line in ChatGPT, you must simultaneously press the shift + enter keys. If you only press enter, whatever you previously typed will be sent to the chatbot.

How to go to the next line in ChatGPT By default, pressing enter on OpenAI‘s chatbot will send a message. This is the case whether you use the free version of ChatGPT or sign up for ChatGPT Plus. If you want to enter a new line, otherwise known as a line break, you can do so on both PC and mobile. Let’s go over the steps.

How to enter a new line in ChatGPT using a computer: Launch your browser of choice and go to chat.openai.com. Log in, if you haven’t. Once in ChatGPT, start typing your message. When you want to move on to a new line, simultaneously press shift + enter. Start typing the second line. When done, press enter or click on the arrow button to send the message.

How to enter a new line in ChatGPT on mobile: Entering a new line in ChatGPT using a mobile device is a bit different. By the way, this method works on both Android and iPhone, whether you’re using the ChatGPT app or a browser. Access ChatGPT. You can do this by going to chat.openai.com on a browser. Or you can use the Android or iOS app. Log in, if you haven’t. Once in ChatGPT, start typing your message. When you want to move on to a new line, press the return arrow button on the on-screen keyboard. On an iPhone, the button actually says “return.” Make sure not to press the send button, which is an arrow in the actual ChatGPT UI. Start typing the second line. When done, you can tap on the send button, which is an arrow.

FAQs

Does adding line breaks help ChatGPT? ChatGPT can usually understand your requests regardless of your text formatting. I often don’t even bother adding periods or commas! That said, keeping text well organized will help you use previous chats as reference. You won’t be looking at disorganized text blocks.

