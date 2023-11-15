Did you know iOS has a Developer Mode? This security feature was released in an effort to help developers run code and test their apps on an actual device. It’s also an essential step if you’re trying to sideload apps using the AltStore. If you can’t figure out how to do this, today we’ll show you how to enable Developer Mode on an iPhone or iPad.

Warning: iOS Developer Mode is meant for developers, and it is not recommended for regular users. Be sure to do your research and know what you’re getting into before going through with this. We’re not responsible if anything happens to your device.

QUICK ANSWER To enable Developer Mode on an iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Developer Mode and toggle Developer Mode on. There is a very high chance this option doesn't show up, though. Keep reading to learn what you can do if Developer Mode is not available to you. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to turn on Developer Mode on an iPhone or iPad

How to turn off Developer Mode on an iPhone or iPad

Editor’s note: We used an HONOR MagicBook 14 running Windows 11 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.2 to formulate these steps. Some steps may differ depending on your device and software version.

How to turn on Developer Mode on an iPhone or iPad Apple has removed the ability to enable Developer Mode starting with iOS 16, so chances are many of you can no longer access Developer Mode from the settings. Regardless, here are the steps if you want to give it a try. It might show up for you!

Enable Developer Mode on an iPhone using the settings: Launch the Settings app. Go into Privacy & Security. Scroll down and tap on Developer Mode. Toggle on Developer Mode. Hit Restart. The phone will reboot. When the phone turns back on, you will be asked again if you really want to turn on Developer Mode. Select Turn On. Enter your passcode.

Again, this option may not show up for you if you have iOS 16 or later. You can still enable Developer Mode on an iPhone using tools like Xcode. Xcode is a bit too complex for most users, though. It also doesn’t help much unless you are actually a developer, in which case you probably already know how to use it. Not to mention, Xcode is only available for macOS.

Instead, we will use a more user-friendly software called UltFone iOS Data Manager. By the way, you will need a computer, and the software is available for Windows and macOS.

Enable Developer Mode using UltFone iOS Data Manager: Download and install UltFone iOS Data Manager. Launch the app and connect your iPhone to your computer. Under Quick Access, click on Developer Mode. If you can’t find the option, click on the More Tools pencil icon and add it, then hit Save. You may be asked to trust your PC using the iPhone. Hit Trust. You will be asked if you really want to enable Developer Mode. Hit Open. Select Next. Now, you can move to your iPhone and follow the instructions above to enable Developer Mode. The option should appear this time.

How to turn off Developer Mode on an iPhone or iPad Thankfully, turning off Developer Mode is much easier!

Turn off Developer Mode from the iPhone settings: Launch the Settings app. Go into Privacy & Security. Scroll down and tap on Developer Mode. Toggle off Developer Mode. You will have to restart the iPhone manually. No restart request will appear this time.

FAQs

What does Developer Mode do on an iPhone? The core functions of your phone won’t be affected by Developer Mode. You can still do all the normal things your iPhone can do, the Apple App Store will work perfectly, etc. The only difference is that developers will be able to install, test, and debug code freely.

Is it safe to turn on Developer Mode on an iPhone? Enabling Developer Mode on an iPhone increases its security risks and allows users to install possibly infected software. It is not recommended for ordinary users to enable Developer Mode on an iPhone.

