How to create a contact poster on iOS 17

Contact Poster is a new personalization feature in iOS 17. You can customize your contact card with photos, Memojis, and different text styles and present yourself the way you want when calling someone. If you have iOS 17 installed, here’s how to create a contact poster on your iPhone.

While the iPhone’s latest software version is still in beta, Apple is expected to release iOS 17 to the public in September 2023.

How to make a contact poster on your iPhone using your contact card



You can create a contact poster using the Phone or the Contacts app. For the example below, we use the former. Launch the Phone app. Go to the Recents tab. Tap Edit in the top left corner. Select your current contact card. Check the live contact card preview at the top. Tap Edit. Swipe left or right to see several ready-to-use contact posters. Tap Customize below to start changing your contact photo and poster, or hit + to create a new one from scratch. Other options are available if you don’t want to use your existing contact card to create a contact poster. Follow the steps below to create a contact poster using a new photo, Memoji, or Monogram.

How to make a contact poster on your iPhone using a photo The iPhone has some of the best camera phones around. You can create a contact poster using one of your photos or snap a new one with the built-in camera. Once you open the new contact poster menu, tap Photos. Select your photo and check the live preview. Pinch to crop unnecessary parts of the photo. Use two fingers to position the photo to your preference.

Swipe left to check photo styles. You can apply a Gradient Backdrop, Seamless Background, Seamless Background Mono, Overprint, Studio, Black & White, Color Backdrop, Duotone, or Color Wash effect to the contact poster.

The system changes the background color based on the selected effect. You can tap the circular color icon to tweak it. You can also select your name font to change the style, color, and font thickness. Tap the three-dot menu and apply a depth effect to eligible photos.

Hit Done in the top-right corner to save the changes. Preview your poster and tap Continue. You can update your contact photo based on the new poster. You can skip it or hit Update to change the contact photo.

Your contact poster is ready-to-use. Enable the Name & Photo Sharing toggle to share it with people in your contacts. If you don’t want to automatically share it with all your contacts, tap Always Ask so that the system to prompts you before sharing your updated photo and poster.

How to make a contact poster on your iPhone using a photo using Memoji You can also create a contact poster with Memojis. Let’s check it in action. Head to the new contact poster menu and tap Memoji. You can pick one of the built-in Memoji or tap + to create a new one.

Once you select a Memoji, pick from several styles or create a new style with the front-facing camera. Tap Next. You can change the background color, font style, shade, and weight. Tap Done.

Preview your poster and tap Continue. Update your contact photo from the following menu.

How to make a contact poster on your iPhone using a photo using Monogram If you prefer a minimal look, create a contact poster using Monogram that displays your initials. Tap Monogram when you open the new contact poster menu. The system shows your initials by default. Tap the same at the bottom to change it.

Change the background color from the bottom left corner. Tap your name to change the font style, color, and weight. Select Done. Preview your poster, tap Continue, and select Update to change the contact photo accordingly.

Your contact poster should appear when you call or FaceTime someone. However, it doesn’t show up if your friend has an Android phone or an iPhone running iOS 16 or earlier.

Apple offers the same customization options when setting a photo for one of your contacts. We recommend creating rich posters for your frequently used contacts for a better experience.

FAQs

Can I create multiple contact posters? You can make several contact posts and frequently change the default one in the Contacts app.

Does my contact poster appear when I call someone on WhatsApp or Messenger? Contacts Posters will be available for third-party calling apps. However, it will be up to the developers to support iOS 17 contact posters in their apps.

