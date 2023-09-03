How to connect Beats earbuds and headphones to an iPhone

Did you get yourself a new pair of Beats headphones? We’re sure the first thing you’ll want to do is figure out how to connect Beats earbuds or headphones to an iPhone. Let’s get you connected in no time!

Editor’s note: We used an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.0 and a Google Pixel 7 running Android 13 to come up with some of these steps. Keep in mind some menus may be different depending on your hardware and software version.

How to pair Beats earbuds and headphones to your iPhone Thankfully, Beats By Dre is an Apple-owned brand. This means these earbuds and headphones work seamlessly with Apple devices, such as iPhones. If you have a set of Beats true wireless earbuds, open the lid first. Put your headphones close to your iPhone. Make sure it’s unlocked. You should get a prompt to Connect to them. If you don’t move to the following steps. Press and hold the Power or Connect button on your Beats headphones or earbuds for about five seconds, until the light starts flashing. Now move to your iPhone and launch the Settings app. Go into Bluetooth. Ensure Bluetooth is toggled on. Under Other Devices, your new Beats earbuds or headphones should appear. Tap on it. Your Beats wireless headphones should connect. You’re ready to go!

Why won’t Beats connect to my iPhone? Don’t you hate it when things just don’t work? If you’re having trouble connecting your Beats to an iPhone, here are some quick troubleshooting tips you can try. Are your headphones far from your phone?: Bluetooth has a range of about 30 feet, so if your phone is too far from your headphones, that may be why you can’t connect them. Move closer!

Bluetooth has a range of about 30 feet, so if your phone is too far from your headphones, that may be why you can’t connect them. Move closer! Try reconnecting your Beats: Sometimes wireless headphones stop working for unknown reasons, and a simple reconnect can fix the issue. On your iPhone, go to Settings > Bluetooth , tap on the i icon next to your Beats, then hit Forget This Device . Then, you can follow the steps above to connect them again.

Sometimes wireless headphones stop working for unknown reasons, and a simple reconnect can fix the issue. On your iPhone, go to , tap on the icon next to your Beats, then hit . Then, you can follow the steps above to connect them again. Check the sound settings: You may need to connect to your Beats manually every now and then, when things don’t go as expected. Go to Settings > Bluetooth and tap on your Beats headphones.

You may need to connect to your Beats manually every now and then, when things don’t go as expected. Go to and tap on your Beats headphones. Check the volume: There is a chance your Beats earbuds or headphones are connected, but you have the volume all the way down. Press the volume up button and see if this is the case.

There is a chance your Beats earbuds or headphones are connected, but you have the volume all the way down. Press the button and see if this is the case. Factory reset your headphones: A factory reset will wipe your headphone memory and settings, and will bring them back to factory state. This means you’ll have to reconnect them to any device they were connected to. We can’t give you specific details on how to do this here, as the steps are different for every product, but we have a dedicated post with instructions on resetting your Beats headphones and earbuds.

A factory reset will wipe your headphone memory and settings, and will bring them back to factory state. This means you’ll have to reconnect them to any device they were connected to. We can’t give you specific details on how to do this here, as the steps are different for every product, but we have a dedicated post with instructions on resetting your Beats headphones and earbuds. Reach out to Beats support: You can reach out to Apple/Beats support if you need some professional help.

How to pair Beats earbuds and headphones to Android While Beats by Dre is an Apple brand, its headphones aren’t exclusive to Apple devices. You can also use them with Android devices, which we know many of you around here use. If you have a set of Beats true wireless earbuds, open the lid first. Put your headphones close to your Android device. Make sure it’s unlocked. You should get a prompt to Tap to pair to them. If you don’t move to the following steps. Press and hold the Power or Connect button on your Beats headphones or earbuds for about five seconds, until the light starts flashing. On your Android phone, launch the Settings app. Go to Connected devices. Select Pair new device. Your Beats headphones or earbuds should show up. Tap on it and select Pair.

Alternatively, you can follow these guides to connect your Beats earbuds or headphones to Windows, Mac, or Chromebook.

FAQs

Who owns Beats by Dre? Beats by Dre was founded by popular rap/hip hop singer and producer Dr. Dre and his associate Jimmy Lovine. Apple bought the company in 2014, making it an Apple subsidiary. This means Apple owns

Do Beats headphones work with Android? Beats By Dre may be an Apple company, but they don’t exclusively work with Apple devices. You can connect them to any device that supports Bluetooth audio, including Android devices.

Can I connect my Beats headphones to multiple devices? Only headphones and earbuds with Bluetooth multipoint support can connect to more than one device simultaneously. These are still rare, and it’s not a feature you’ll currently find on Beats products. If you want some options, here is a list of the best headphones with multipoint support.

Can I use Siri with Beats headphones? Unless you’re using much older Beats headphones, most of its products support Siri.

