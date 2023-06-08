Replacement bands for the Galaxy Watch 5 come in a variety of colors and materials so you can modify your new smartwatch to your own personal style. Not only will changing bands make your look more distinct, but it’s also very simple. Behind changing your watch face, it’s one of the easiest ways to personalize your device. Follow the steps below to learn how to change your Galaxy Watch 5 band.

QUICK ANSWER To change your Galaxy Watch 5 band, turn your watch over and use your fingernail to slide the spring bar inward, then gently pull your current band away from the watch body. Once both sides are removed, replace the band with a fresh pick. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to remove your Galaxy Watch 5 band

How to replace your Galaxy Watch 5 band

How to remove your Galaxy Watch 5 band

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

When you’re ready to remove your band, lay the watch face down on a clean, nonabrasive work surface to avoid scratches. Disconnect any clasps so the band sides each lay flat.

Using a fingernail, slide the band’s spring bar inward and lightly pull the band away from the watch body.

Repeat with the opposite spring bar and remaining band side.

How to replace your Galaxy Watch 5 band

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

After following the steps below, give your new fit a light tug to make sure it’s secure. Attaching one band half at a time, insert the band’s spring bar into your Galaxy Watch 5 lug.

Use your fingernail to slide the band’s spring bar inward, then aline the opposite corner of the band with the remaining lug and release the spring bar.

Repeat with the remaining band half.

FAQs

Does Samsung sell replacement bands for the Galaxy Watch 5? Yes, however, first-party replacement bands are often pricey. You can also find much more affordable third-party options.

What bands work with the Galaxy Watch 5? All Galaxy Watch 5 series devices work with 20mm bands. This is the same band size that also works with devices from the Galaxy Watch 4 series.

Is the Galaxy Watch 5 waterproof? Though not completely waterproof, both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro boast a 5ATM water resistance rating.

Comments