If you’re a Comcast customer, there may be strong incentive to switch your phone service over to Xfinity Mobile . Here’s how you can activate a phone with the carrier via eSIM instead of a conventional SIM card.

How to activate an Xfinity Mobile eSIM

The first thing to know is that at the moment, Xfinity Mobile only supports iPhones for eSIM activation — and even then, you have to be using an iPhone 13 or better. Android support will probably come eventually.

If the final step isn’t working, go to Settings > Cellular , tap Add Cellular Plan , and then Enter Details Manually . Within the SM-DP+ Address field, type in gsmacct.vzw.otgeuicc.com , but leave every other field blank. Hit Next and follow instructions.

With your iPhone in hand, follow these steps:

Activating a phone on an existing Xfinity Mobile line

If you’re already have an Xfinity Mobile phone number, use these steps:

Make sure your new iPhone is off, but otherwise ready to use. Don’t insert a SIM card from any previous phone you had.

On a separate device, go to xfinity.com/mobile/my-account/devices in a web browser.

Log into your account and choose the device you’re going to replace.

Select Replace your device and then Bring your own .

and then . Choose an iPhone as the device type, then enter its IMEI. That should be included in its packaging. If you have an iPhone with a SIM tray, like the iPhone 13, you can also find the IMEI marked there. Once you’ve entered the number, follow activation prompts.

Turn on your iPhone, and follow onscreen setup instructions.

In some cases, you may be able to use Apple’s eSIM Quick Transfer process. That can be when you’re transferring an eSIM or physical SIM from one iPhone to another, or converting an existing SIM to eSIM on the same device.

Otherwise, connect to a Wi-Fi network using Settings > Wi-Fi .

. Tap on the push notification prompting you to download the eSIM, or open the Settings app, tap Xfinity Mobile Cellular Plan Ready to be Installed, and follow prompts.

As with activating a new line, there’s a fallback if the last step doesn’t work. Go to Settings > Cellular, tap Add Cellular Plan, and then Enter Details Manually. Within the SM-DP+ Address field, type in gsmacct.vzw.otgeuicc.com, but leave every other field blank. Hit Next and follow instructions.