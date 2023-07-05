How to activate an Airalo eSIM

Unlike most carriers, Airalo is entirely eSIM -based — the idea being that travelers can quickly get a phone plan no matter which country they’re headed to. Once you’ve paid for a Airalo eSIM, here’s how to activate it on a compatible phone.

Before you get started, or even buy an Airalo eSIM, it’s important to check phone compatibility. The carrier maintains an official list . You’ll also want to be sure your phone is unlocked, meaning it’s not tied to an existing carrier.

In the Airalo app

This is probably the best method, since you can use it from anywhere with an internet connection, including an airport terminal.

Using a provided QR code

You should get a QR code for your eSIM when you sign up for an Airalo plan. Note that Android menu labels may vary from device to device, between versions of Android, or based on your region (“cellular” might be used in North America instead of “mobile”).

Under the Install eSIM/Access Data menu in the Airalo app, tap QR Code .

menu in the Airalo app, tap . A code will appear onscreen. You’ll need to print this out, or (more plausibly) use the Share QR Code button to send it to a secondary device where it can be displayed for scanning.

button to send it to a secondary device where it can be displayed for scanning. On your Android phone, go to Settings > Network and internet .

. Tap the Add or plus icon button next to Mobile network .

or button next to . Hit Next if you see “Don’t have a SIM card?”

if you see “Don’t have a SIM card?” Scan the QR code.

Switch back to the Airalo app’s Install eSIM/Access Data screen.

screen. In Android settings, turn on your eSIM under Mobile network , and make sure both Mobile Data and Data Roaming are active. Search for these if necessary.

, and make sure both and are active. Search for these if necessary. Under Mobile network, you’ll need to set the network preferences in the Airalo app’s Additional Info section for your data package. You may also be asked to set up an APN (access point name), but not necessarily.

Before you arrive in the country your plan is valid in, you’ll want to disable your domestic phone plan so you don’t incur any roaming fees.