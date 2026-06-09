Google Fi just made overseas travel less painful with these upgrades and perks

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Fi is rolling out six travel-focused upgrades to its Unlimited Premium plan, with all new features included at no extra cost.

Pixel phones now switch between international networks faster, and data-only eSIMs can now power up to five extra devices.

Google Fi expanded 5G to 22 more destinations, bringing high-speed coverage to more than 110 countries worldwide.

Google Fi Wireless is rolling out major network upgrades to resolve the unavoidable travel headache of going off the grid on an international trip. Just in time for the busy travel season, Google Fi has introduced six major updates to its Unlimited Premium plan, all of which are available to users at no extra cost.

The changes tackle one common issue faced by travelers: staying connected without the hassle of unreliable networks, costly roaming fees, or complicated set-up procedures. One of the biggest upgrades comes to Pixel phones. Google Fi now uses upgraded dual cellular switching technology that automatically hops between available international networks in real time.

Google is also expanding its 5G footprint. The carrier has added 22 new destinations, including Morocco and Colombia, bringing 5G support to more than 110 countries. The data-only eSIM feature from Google Fi is also great for travelers with multiple devices, as customers can share coverage with up to five additional compatible devices, including tablets and smartwatches, at no extra charge.

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Security is also getting some attention. Google Fi’s built-in VPN by Google is now available in more countries. South Korea and Japan are among the latest countries added. This feature encrypts your connection automatically to help protect your data when you use public Wi-Fi networks.

An additional upgrade is Wi-Fi Auto-Connect+, or W+. Google says the feature can help provide twice as reliable connections compared to using cellular service alone in crowded indoor spaces. The rollout has begun in select parts of Europe and Asia, with London Heathrow Airport being one of the first. Plus, you get automatic encryption here for an extra layer of privacy when streaming or browsing.

Google is also hoping to ease some of the headaches of switching carriers before a trip. Your Fi app now confirms your SIM and messaging services are working properly during setup, so you’re good to go before you leave. When you’re away, the app can automatically diagnose network issues and walk users through any fixes that are needed.

Google is coupling the upgrades with a limited-time offer to try to attract new customers. New subscribers can get 50% off the Unlimited Premium plan for a year, and the offer ends June 30, 2026.

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