Are the big 3 carriers teaming up to stop Starlink? It sure looks like it

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

This month, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile announced a joint effort to provide direct-to-device satellite connectivity and improve backup service during emergencies and natural disasters.

According to Verizon, the effort would pool satellite spectrum resources across all three networks, enabling a more consistent experience when using satellite backup. One name conspicuously absent from the announcement: Starlink. The timing is interesting.

For context, Starlink and T-Mobile’s T-Satellite exclusivity agreement is set to expire this summer. That alone would be notable, but the rumor mill adds more fuel, with reports suggesting Starlink is eyeing its own mobile ambitions. It’s possible the company still has a role in this new carrier-driven plan, but the signs suggest otherwise.

Would you ever consider a Starlink Mobile service and/or hardware? 16 votes Yes, more competition is a good thing. 31 % No, I don't trust Starlink. 44 % No, it just doesn't have the resources to compete in mobile. 13 % I'm not sure / Other 13 %

Starlink might be involved in this joint effort, but the signs suggest otherwise

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

Late last year, Starlink filed trademarks for terms like “Starlink Mobile” and “Powered by Starlink,” following its acquisition of terrestrial spectrum from Boost Mobile and Dish Network’s parent company, EchoStar. Then, in February, Elon Musk hinted the company was working on its own Starlink mobile device. He was clear it wasn’t a phone but didn’t say much else, other than to suggest an AI component was on the table. Reading between the lines, it sounds more like a smart satellite hotspot with advanced features beyond just getting online. That’s purely guesswork on my part, though.

All of this points to Starlink charting its own course, and T-Mobile appears to feel the same way.

All three carriers seem to be planning a future apart from Starlink, or at least less reliant on it.

Last month, T-Mobile CEO Srinivasan Gopalan confirmed the company has no plans to pursue a Starlink MVNO, saying its MVNO focus is reserved for projects that genuinely grow the market. He also noted that T-Satellite was getting “less usage” than originally expected, which feels like a calculated remark given what we now know was already in the works. If you have one foot out the door, you’re not going to talk up a service that could soon be your rival.

The bottom line: announcing a joint satellite backup effort without mentioning Starlink signals that both sides are preparing for a less intimate future. Where does that leave Starlink, though?

A Starlink MVNO isn’t without merit, but it also would have its limits

Andrew Grush / Android Authority

If the big three build a shared satellite emergency system without Starlink, the company will likely pivot to offering its backup service as a standalone option. The key question is who would actually want it.

That depends largely on what the carriers build together. If the joint system is available to MVNOs, Starlink loses most of its potential partners on that front. If it isn’t, or if access is a negotiable feature, Starlink could partner with select MVNOs using the “Powered by Starlink” branding to offer customized approaches similar to what T-Satellite is today.

Alternatively, it could go fully independent, though it would need something more compelling than basic emergency backup to win customers directly.

Starlink can't exactly match the big three when it comes to terrestrial coverage. But does it need to?

Unless a standalone Starlink service included a meaningful pool of high-speed, general-use data that could be activated on demand rather than only in outages, it’s hard to say what would set it apart. And while the company has its own limited spectrum and could theoretically build a small terrestrial network over time, matching the speed and reliability of the big three’s infrastructure seems like a long shot.

Still, if the pricing were aggressive enough, and you manually switch the satellite feature on? There’s a small but real audience for that. I’m one of them.

Where does this leave Starlink exactly, and what options remain?

Right now, T-Sat and similar services only kick in when the terrestrial signal is completely dead. If your phone detects any signal at all, it defaults to it, even if that signal is too weak to actually load anything. There are plenty of semi-remote places in my area that technically have coverage, but where loading even a basic email is a chore at best.

If Starlink offered on-demand satellite access with a real data cap and pricing under $30 a month, I’d sign up without much hesitation. Paired with a cheap MVNO as a fallback for congested or underperforming satellite windows, you’d have something competitive with postpaid in terms of flexibility and potentially cost.

Starlink Mobile as an independent service could still have pull, but only if it offers more than current backup solutions.

T-Mobile may have ruled out a direct Starlink partnership, but there are many ways to structure an MVNO arrangement, and at least one of the big networks might be willing to serve as a quiet backend partner, as long as Starlink Mobile (or whatever it becomes) operates as a fully independent service in terms of management and branding.

So what does this shift really mean for Starlink? It’s too early to say for certain. The big carriers are stepping back for several reasons, and customer perception of the brand is likely one of them.

Starlink has many possible options ahead of it. It could double down on emergency backup and expand globally, or it could make a more aggressive move into consumer mobile. Either way, the next few years are going to be interesting.

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