T-Mobile just announced one of its biggest perk drops ever for users

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is celebrating 10 years of T-Mobile Tuesdays by turning June into “Member Month” with various new perks, giveaways, and discounts.

The biggest additions include free premium Delta drinks, another free year of DashPass, and expanded Shell gas discounts.

T-Mobile is also offering travel deals, event experiences, and sweepstakes prizes, including cash and VIP trips.

T-Mobile is celebrating the 10th anniversary of T-Mobile Tuesdays in a very big way. The carrier has announced that it’s turning June into a new “Member Month” celebration packed with giveaways, discounts, travel perks, and sweepstakes.

One of the biggest new perks is a free premium drink on Delta flights for T-Mobile customers, expanding its partnership with the airline after previously offering free in-flight Wi-Fi. The free drink benefit will stick around beyond June, and T-Mobile is also hosting a members-only event in New York with T-Pain to celebrate the launch.

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T-Mobile is also bringing back a free year of DoorDash DashPass for eligible users, along with expanded Shell fuel discounts of up to 50 cents per gallon in June. Additionally, the company will offer $1.99 per gallon gas for one day at select Shell stations in Los Angeles, Houston, and Chicago.

Travel is another focus of T-Mobile’s Member Month. The carrier notes that its T-Life app will now include T-Mobile Travel features, allowing members easier access to hotel, rental car, and cruise discounts. Customers can also get perks tied to brands like Hertz and Dollar, plus free Wi-Fi on select cruises booked through T-Mobile Travel.

The company will also run sweepstakes throughout the month, with prizes ranging from a $10,000 cash giveaway to Amazon gift cards, and VIP trips for events like the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix and Austin City Limits Music Festival.

T-Mobile says T-Mobile Tuesdays has delivered more than 1.4 billion offers over the last decade. This Member Month promotion aims to highlight how the program has evolved beyond free food and small weekly perks into a bigger bundle of travel, streaming, and lifestyle benefits.

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