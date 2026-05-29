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This Verizon user owed $400, but the carrier made an unexpected move
47 minutes ago
- A Verizon subscriber said the company restored their service and offered to clear the user’s outstanding $400 bill.
- The user simply had to pay the following month’s carrier bill to get a clean slate.
- This doesn’t seem to be an isolated case, but you shouldn’t expect Verizon to do the same for you.
The current economic climate means it can be tough to keep up with your payments in 2026. So it’s totally understandable if you’re behind on your phone bill. Carriers typically cut users off in these situations, but one Verizon subscriber in arrears has reported a surprising experience.
Redditor INSRTIDNTTY (h/t: PhoneArena) said they hadn’t been able to pay their $400 Verizon bill for two to three months, adding that their service had been suspended for roughly two months. However, the user recently received a text via both of their lines, noting that their service had been restored.
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These text messages were followed up by an apparent Verizon email:
We’re here to helpLife can get complicated. We get it.So to thank you for your loyalty, we’re going to temporarily restore your service. Saving is simple.Seriously.Here’s the deal – we are temporarily applying a credit to cover your overdue balance and restoring your Verizon service. If you pay next month’s charges in full by the due date you will lock in your credit and your prior balance will be permanently forgiven.So don’t miss out. Make sure you pay the monthly charges shown on your next bill in full by the due date or your overdue balance will be added back on the following month’s bill.*
In other words, Verizon was wiping out the user’s $400 debt as long as they paid the following month’s charges. The email also suggests that the subscriber’s loyalty was taken into account.
This Redditor wasn’t the only Verizon subscriber to receive this offer, as a couple of other users chimed in to confirm that it was legitimate.
“It’s true. they did it for me forgave $280.00 and I just owed $20.00 the next month,” said user courteya59.
“They have done this for me before as well, in addition to taking 40 off my monthly bill for 6 months. however do not miss that next payment! good luck hope it gets better,” added user trenchcoatmafia42099.
There’s no word if the Redditor actually accepted the offer, although they noted that they were about to make a $150 payment today (Friday) when they received the email. This is nevertheless encouraging news for some people drowning in debt, but the carrier seems to be dealing with these customers on a case-by-case basis. So you can’t count on Verizon giving you the same offer if you’re struggling to pay your bill.
This also seems like a rare case of carriers being understanding when customers are in a financial bind. But I’d also argue that Verizon isn’t doing this out of the goodness of its heart. The company could presumably recoup its losses (and then some) by holding onto these loyal customers for a few more years. So the firm might be taking some short-term pain for long-term gain.
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