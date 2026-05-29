This Verizon user owed $400, but the carrier made an unexpected move

These text messages were followed up by an apparent Verizon email:

We’re here to help

Life can get complicated. We get it.

So to thank you for your loyalty, we’re going to temporarily restore your service. Saving is simple.

Seriously.

Here’s the deal – we are temporarily applying a credit to cover your overdue balance and restoring your Verizon service. If you pay next month’s charges in full by the due date you will lock in your credit and your prior balance will be permanently forgiven.

So don’t miss out. Make sure you pay the monthly charges shown on your next bill in full by the due date or your overdue balance will be added back on the following month’s bill.*