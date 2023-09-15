How many iPhones are there in 2023?

Apple

We’ll answer a simple question you may have come for up front — if you’re wondering how many iPhones there have ever been since 2007, the answer (as of September 2023) is 38. But if you’re wondering how many iPhones Apple is actively selling, we’ll break that down for you in the guide below. The good news is that if you’re looking to save cash, there’s no need to buy the absolute latest.

How many iPhone 15 models are there? There are four versions of the iPhone 15, as is now standard for Apple’s flagship iPhone launches. All four are due to ship on September 22, 2023.

iPhone 15

The default iPhone 15 is equipped with features like a 6.1-inch OLED display, Apple’s A16 Bionic processor, and two rear cameras, including a 48-megapixel main and a 12MP ultra-wide. It’s also Apple’s first non-Pro iPhone with a Dynamic Island. All iPhone 15 models use USB-C instead of Lightning, although the 15 and 15 Plus are limited to USB 2.0 data speeds.

iPhone 15 Plus

The Plus is effectively identical to the standard iPhone 15, but equipped with a bigger 6.7-inch screen and a battery to match.

iPhone 15 Pro

The iPhone 15 Pro upgrades to a 6.1-inch always-on OLED display, an A17 Pro processor, and a titanium frame. There are three cameras here, the addition being a 3x telephoto. New to all Pro models is an Action button, which defaults to mute but can be configured for a variety of tasks. You’ll also need a Pro or Pro Max to achieve 10Gbps over USB-C, and if you’re willing to spend huge, there’s a 1TB storage tier on top of Apple’s usual 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options.

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple’s top-of-the-line iPhone takes the 15 Pro and gives it a 6.7-inch screen and a larger battery. The telephoto lens is upgraded to 5x zoom, a first for any iPhone. Until now, no iPhone has been able to go past 3x without resorting to “digital” zoom that simply blows up an image.

How many iPhone 14 models are there? With the launch of the iPhone 15, there are now just two 14 models. Both 14 Pro variants have been discontinued.

iPhone 14

The standard iPhone 14 is essentially a repackaged iPhone 13, but it does have some minor upgrades, including crash detection, emergency satellite messaging, Bluetooth 5.3, 6GB of RAM (up from 4), the Photonic Engine (for photo processing), and an additional GPU core.

iPhone 14 Plus

The Plus enhances the 14 experience with a larger 6.7-inch screen and a bigger battery.

How many iPhone 13 models are there?

Apple is down to one iPhone 13, which sports a 6.1-inch OLED display and an A15 Bionic processor. There are two 12MP rear cameras, a main and an ultra-wide.

How many iPhone SE models are there?

Apple only ever sells one SE model at a time, and the latest is still the 3rd gen phone from 2022. It has the same A15 processor found in the iPhone 13, but uses a 4.7-inch LCD, and swaps Face ID for Touch ID. There’s also a single 12MP rear camera, and storage options range from 64 to 256GB.

FAQs

How many generations of iPhone are there? There have been 16 generations of iPhone so far, since Apple has released at least one new iPhone every year since 2007.

How many generations of iPhone SE are there? Three. The first was released in 2016, the latest in 2022.

How many Android users are there vs iPhone? This number is always in flux. Currently, BankMyCell estimates that worldwide, Android controls 70.89% of the smartphone market versus the iPhone’s 28.36%. There can be wide regional differences though — in the US, iPhone market share is thought to be 57.39%.

