How long do AirTag batteries last?

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Unlike some AirTag alternatives, official Apple AirTags can’t be recharged. Naturally, one of the first questions you’ll ask before investing in the popular trackers will be: How long does an AirTag battery last? We’re here to clear all your doubts.

How long does the AirTag battery last?

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

According to Apple, an AirTag’s CR2032 coin battery should last more than a year.

Of course, nothing is so simple in the world of tech. Battery life will be affected by multiple factors. Mainly, those using their AirTags more often will experience a shorter battery life. For example, if you’re making your AirTag ring often, or are always using the Find feature, this will take a toll on the AirTag’s battery.

Additionally, the condition in which an AirTag lives will make a difference in battery life. Both extreme heat and ultra-low temperatures will affect battery life and performance.

How to check your AirTag battery life

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Checking an AirTag’s exact battery percentage used to be possible through the Find My app. This is no longer the case since the iOS 16 update. Now, you can only check if a battery is low or not, and you will get a notification when an AirTag battery is close to depleting.

Though there is no official statement from Apple, we can assume this feature was removed because it wasn’t as reliable as expected. As mentioned above, many factors can make battery life unpredictable. Not to mention, some batteries are better than others, so predicting their battery life is a challenge.

How to check if your AirTag’s battery is low: On your iPhone, launch the Find My app. Go to the Items tab. Find the AirTag you want to check the battery for. If the AirTag has a low battery, it will show a low-battery icon next to it.

How to turn off your AirTag to save battery life Are you killing your AirTag batteries too quickly? You can only do so much to save battery. The only real way to save battery is to simply turn off the AirTag. Sadly, this can only be done by opening the accessory and removing the battery. We have a tutorial on turning off an AirTag if you need detailed instructions.

FAQs

What battery does the AirTag use? Apple AirTags use a single CR2032 coin battery.

Can I charge an AirTag battery? No. AirTags use CR2032 coin batteries. These are disposable. You’ll need to replace the battery to keep the AirTag alive.

Are there rechargeable CR2032 batteries? While much less common than AA or AAA, rechargeable coin batteries exist. The equivalent to a CR2032 would be Lir2032 batteries. These usually come from unknown brands, and we can’t vouch for any of them. While some users have found success using these, they are not recommended by Apple, and have different voltage ratings. We would advise against using these, and recommend just sticking to the disposable CR2032 batteries Apple recommends.

Are AirTags water resistant? AirTags have an IP67 rating, making them resistant to both dust and water, with limitations, obviously. Learn more about IP ratings in our dedicated guide.

Do AirTags make a noise when the battery is low? No. AirTags don’t make a noise to indicate the battery is low. You will, however, get a Find My notification when an AirTag is close to running out of battery.

Comments