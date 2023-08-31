The Apple AirTag is a handy accessory to track your keys, wallets, e-bikes, travel bags, pets, remotes, and more. Your AirTag beeps during the device setup and when you locate a lost item with your iPhone. However, your AirTag making a high-pitched sound for no reason can be alarming and requires a closer look. Here’s why your AirTag is beeping and how to make it stop.

How to stop your AirTag from beeping

Why is my AirTag making a beeping noise? Your AirTag beeps or chimes for a few reasons. Let’s glance over some of the common scenarios.

The AirTag has lost connection When your AirTag loses connection to your phone via Bluetooth, it starts to beep. The beeping doesn’t start immediately, though. Usually, when an AirTag doesn’t connect to your phone for 8 to 12 hours, it chimes to make you aware of a lost connection.

An unknown AirTag is tracking you There have been instances in the past where people used an AirTag to track others’ movements. If you hear beeping and find an unknown tracker under your car or bike seat, an AirTag could be tracking you and your real-time location without your consent.

Your iPhone alerts you about an unknown AirTag. You can remove the battery to stop tracking and inform authorities.

Sometimes, when you share your car or luggage with family members and accidentally leave your AirTag, it beeps when the device remains out of range for a few hours.

The AirTag is signaling a lost item When you try to find a lost wallet or remote via AirTag in the Find My app, the device beeps to give you an astute location. You can always get detailed directions in the Find My app, but constant beeping makes it easy to find your remote or keys under a pillow and other unusual locations.

Your AirTag also makes noise when it accidentally triggers lost mode. You must confirm active tracking from the Find My app and disable the lost mode.

How to stop your AirTag from beeping Constant AirTag beeping can be irritating and may disturb you during work hours. Go through the tips below to silence your AirTag.

Enable Bluetooth on your phone Apple AirTag uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) to stay connected to your iPhone and signal lost items’ whereabouts. If you disable Bluetooth on your phone, the AirTag may beep to notify you about the lost connection.

Swipe down from the top-right corner to open the Control Center. Tap the Bluetooth icon to enable it. As AirTags use nearby communication technologies, keep your iPhone close. Once the AirTag detects the connection, it should stop beeping.

Disable AirTag’s lost mode Did you accidentally activate the lost mode on your AirTag? You need to disable it from the Find My app on your iPhone. Open the Find My app on your iPhone. Go to Items and select your AirTag. Swipe up in the following menu to find more options.

Select Lost Mode. Tap Turn Off Lost Mode.

Re-pair the AirTag You can remove your AirTag and pair it again to stop the random beeping issue. It’s an effective way to troubleshoot common AirTag issues. Launch Find My and go to Items. Tap on your AirTag and swipe up to expand more settings.

Select Remove Item. Tap Remove and confirm the same from the bottom pop-up menu. Once you’ve removed the device from your phone, you must set up the Apple AirTag again.

Factory reset your AirTag manually If the trick above doesn’t work, use the steps below to factory reset your AirTag manually. Press the stainless steel section at the bottom of your AirTag and rotate the cover counter until it stops. Once you pull both pieces, remove and insert the AirTag battery. You shall hear a beep when you reinsert the battery. Repeat the same five times until you hear another beep. Reattach the cover and rotate it to lock it in place.

Update your Airtag firmware Apple regularly releases firmware updates to add new features and fix AirTag bugs. You should connect your AirTag to your iPhone via Bluetooth and keep it close to the device. Your AirTag should auto-update to the newest firmware.

