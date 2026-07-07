Never mind Apple and Samsung, this could be the definitive 'Wide Fold' to get

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak states that HONOR’s upcoming wide folding phone will feature a ~7,000mAh battery.

The phone could also come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chipset, a 7.6-inch inner display, and a 5.5-inch cover screen.

It’s reportedly in the final stages of testing and could launch for 9,999 yuan (~$1,470).

Foldable phones with a wide form factor are gaining popularity. We’ve already seen HUAWEI’s Pura X Max, and both Samsung and Apple are working on their own wide foldable phones: the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the foldable iPhone. However, as exciting as those phones may be, they could all get overshadowed by something that HONOR is cooking.

Leaker Digital Chat Station has shared leaked specs for an upcoming HONOR wide foldable on Weibo, and the phone looks quite promising.

According to the leak, the upcoming HONOR phone will use a 2nm chipset, which is likely to be the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series. It will also come with a ~7,000mAh battery. That’s a big number for a foldable phone and puts the upcoming HONOR phone in the same territory as the recently launched vivo X Fold 6, which also has a 7,000mAh battery.

HONOR previously launched the Magic V6 with a fairly large, 6,600mAh battery. It also launched the HONOR Power with an 8,000mAh battery and is reportedly working on a phone with a 14,000mAh battery. Clearly, the company has no problem stuffing unreasonably large batteries into its phones.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The leak also reiterates the phone’s display sizes. It will feature a 7.6-inch inner foldable screen and a 5.5-inch cover display. It will also come with a 200MP primary camera and a periscope telephoto lens.

While we still don’t know the RAM and storage specs, or more details about the cameras and displays, things are already looking quite exciting for HONOR’s wide foldable flagship.

The phone is reportedly in the final stages of pre-production testing. That implies HONOR is nearly done with all the checks and testing and could announce the phone sooner rather than later. The company is expected to launch its wide foldable at 9,999 yuan (~$1,470).

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