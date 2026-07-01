Even more people can now buy this thin Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra competitor with a huge battery

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The HONOR Magic V6 is now available in Europe.

Users in Germany can purchase the phone from July 1 for an introductory price of €1,699, including the HONOR Pad 10 and 24-month screen protection.

The phone will go on sale in the UK, France, Spain, and Italy from July 2.

The HONOR Magic V6 was announced for the Chinese market a few months ago, and a global launch last month only expanded availability to Malaysia and Singapore. Now, however, HONOR is finally bringing the foldable to Europe.

The phone is available to customers in Germany today (July 1) for an introductory price of €1,699 (~$1,940) for the 16GB/512GB variant. HONOR is also bundling the HONOR Pad 10 and 24-month screen protection with the phone. This introductory price is available until July 31. Thereafter, the phone will be sold for €2,299 (~$2,620). The 16GB/1TB variant isn’t showing up on HONOR’s German website, which could mean only one variant is being brought to the EU.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

HONOR Magic V6 specs The HONOR Magic V6 is a rather impressive foldable. It’s got a 6.52-inch cover screen with a 2,420 x 1,080 resolution and 6,000 nits of peak brightness. The inner screen measures 7.95-inches diagonally and comes with a 2,352 x 2,172 resolution and 5,000 nits of peak brightness. Both screens offer an adaptive refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset does all the heavy lifting, paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The HONOR Magic V6 also packs a 6,600 mAh silicon-carbon battery, making it one of the largest batteries in a foldable.

Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that even with that large battery, the Magic V6 is surprisingly thin and light, measuring just 4.0mm thick when unfolded and weighing about 219 grams. It’s IP68 and IP69 certified for water and dust resistance as well.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The HONOR Magic V6 also gets a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera, a 64MP 3x periscope telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide angle lens.

The phone runs MagicOS 10 and comes with several AI features, including tools for managing settings, productivity, and more. Features such as Fast Flex and Multi-Flex allow users to make more efficient use of the large inner screen by running multiple apps at the same time.

The HONOR Magic V6 will also be available to purchase in the UK, France, Spain, and Italy from July 2. However, the company hasn’t announced pricing details for these countries yet.

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