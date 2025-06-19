This new foldable will outslim the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and it's launching first!

HONOR

TL;DR HONOR has announced that its upcoming Magic V5 foldable will beat the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 in thinness.

The company claims the phone will be the thinnest foldable smartphone in the world.

The OPPO Find N5 currently holds that title with a thickness of 8.93mm.

We’re rapidly heading towards Samsung’s big launch month for its next set of premium foldable phones. This year, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be Samsung’s thinnest and biggest-screen foldable yet. But Samsung isn’t the only one launching a new foldie. HONOR has made it explicitly clear that it’s coming for Sammy’s lunch with its new ultra-thin Magic V5.

Earlier today, the company announced that the HONOR Magic V5 will be the “world’s thinnest foldable smartphone.” HONOR didn’t mince words and said that its new foldable “is designed to directly challenge the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7,” and will offer “a compelling alternative for users seeking cutting-edge design, performance, and portability.”

The Magic V5 will be unveiled on July 2 in China, but we expect it to be available in other countries in the future. The launch is strategically timed just days ahead of Samsung’s expected July 9 Galaxy Unpacked unveiling for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7.

While HONOR hasn’t revealed the exact dimensions for the Magic V5, its previous Magic V3 foldable had a record 9.3mm thickness. The V5 is expected to be thinner, measuring under 9mm, which is crazy for a foldable phone. Only the OPPO Find N5 has managed to achieve this so far, with an 8.93mm thinness. Can the Magic V5 beat that? We’ll have to wait and watch.

Elsewhere, the HONOR Magic V5 is expected to feature a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, a 6,100mAh battery with 66W charging, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The phone is also rumored to have an 8-inch main display with a 6.45-inch cover screen.

Unfortunately, HONOR doesn’t sell its devices in the US, so if you’re hoping to pick one up Stateside, you’ll probably have to import it through third-party retailers.