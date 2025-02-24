Galaxy Z Fold 7 renders tease Samsung’s thinnest and biggest-screen foldable yet

TL;DR Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 will reportedly measure just 4.5mm thick unfolded, with a big 8.2-inch inner screen.

The phone would come in at only 9.5mm thick folded shut, including the width of the camera package.

Expect the foldable to arrive running a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor this summer.

Samsung made a strong, early play in foldable smartphones, and that’s a move that’s helped it emerge as a leader in this very much still-evolving market segment. But even with that success, 2025 may prove to be one of the most challenging years for Samsung yet, as foldable competition really pushes design limits. With the pressure on, Samsung needs to step things up, and it may do just that with an innovative double-folding design. That’s also going to mean refreshing its existing foldable lineup, and today we get our first look at how that effort could be coming together, with the publication of some CAD renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Renders like the ones you see here, published by Onleaks and Android Headlines, aren’t official Samsung-produced imagery, and instead are generated by third parties using hardware measurements and diagrams — the sort of information a phone case manufacturer might use to prepare products for an upcoming launch. While that may involve a little artistic guesswork when it comes to finer design elements, it’s the sort of thing that’s still able to offer a reasonably accurate early look at hardware that’s still just over the horizon.

With the Fold 7, some of our biggest questions have concerned dimensions and screen size. Last year, after the initial Fold 6 launched, Samsung delivered the very limited-availability Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, with a thinner build and more expansive display. Ever since, we’ve been hearing competing theories about just how much inspiration the Fold 7 might take from the Fold 6 SE, and now today’s renders arrive to make a bold claim: the Fold 7 should be even thinner, with an even bigger screen than the Fold 6 SE.

Specifically, Android Headlines asserts that the Fold 7 will measure just 9.5mm thick when closed (including the camera bump), and 4.5mm thick unfolded. Opening it will reveal an 8.2-inch inner screen, with a 6.5-inch panel outside. That would be enough to make this the largest-screen foldable in its class — for now, anyway. All told, we could get a phone measuring 58.4 x 143.1 x 4.5mm when fully expanded, suggesting that we’re looking at a new aspect ratio for the internal screen. So far, though, we haven’t heard exactly what resolution Samsung is shooting for.

Other hardware details offered by this source include the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, just like on the S25 series, rather than Samsung’s own Exynos chips. Battery capacity should remain unchanged, and while much of the camera hardware may still align with the Fold 6’s, we could get a bump to 200MP for the primary sensor.

The new, slimmer build and expansive screen changes we’re seeing here a make it sound like Samsung has been listening to what foldable shoppers have been asking for. If the actual Fold 7 is half as nice as it looks here, Samsung may not have anything to worry about.

