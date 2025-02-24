Hey Google or Hey Gemini? Google inches closer to hotword choice (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google app beta reveals references to a new “Hey <something>” hotword for invoking Google Assistant/Gemini.

This suggests Google may offer users a choice between “Hey Google” and potentially “Hey Gemini.”

The new hotword could remain restricted to only select devices when it rolls out.

Google has become synonymous with “searching on the internet,” with many of us growing up with the idea of just googling anything and everything. Google brought this feeling of always being available and helpful closer to heart with the “Hey Google” wake word for activating Google Assistant, its digital assistant on Android devices. The company has recently been transitioning away from Google Assistant in favor of Gemini, its branding for all things AI, including its AI-based digital assistant. The company has previously demoed a future where we’d be using the “Hey Gemini” hotword, and we’ve now spotted clues that indicate we’re steadily marching towards it.

With Google v16.7.21 beta, we’ve spotted references of Google accommodating a new hotword alongside the usual “Hey Google.”

Code Copy Text <string name="assistant_suw_gemini_hotword_consent_screen_item_message_1">“Hey Google” and “Hey %1$s” require Voice Match to recognize you</string> <string name="assistant_suw_gemini_hotword_consent_screen_item_message_2">Without “Hey Google” and “Hey %1$s,” you can still get help from Gemini</string> <string name="assistant_suw_gemini_hotword_consent_screen_item_message_3">Gemini may activate accidentally in different ways, like if there’s a noise that sounds like “Hey Google” or “Hey %1$s”</string> <string name="assistant_suw_gemini_hotword_consent_screen_item_message_4"><a href="%1$s">Learn more about</a> the differences between “Hey %2$s” and “Hey Google”</string> <string name="assistant_suw_gemini_hotword_consent_screen_item_title">Gemini will stand by to hear “Hey Google,” “Hey %1$s,” and quick phrases like “stop” or “snooze.” For now, “Hey %1$s” is only available on some mobile devices.</string> <string name="assistant_suw_gemini_hotword_consent_screen_subtitle">Turn on “Hey %1$s” to talk things out with Gemini Live and “Hey Google” for quick actions and info by voice</string> <string name="assistant_suw_gemini_hotword_consent_screen_title">Go hands-free with “Hey %1$s”</string>

While the strings do not directly reference the hotword, they do make it evident that it is “Hey <something>.” What could that something be? The answer lies in the demo used by the company in its Android XR announcement.

As you can see from the above demo, the woman is interacting with her AR glasses with the “Hey Gemini” hotword instead of “Hey Google.” While we already knew about the demo, these strings help corroborate that the demo wasn’t a mere accident and that Google fully intends to make this an option.

It’s not immediately clear if Google will transition away from “Hey Google,” but users will at least get an option to choose either hotword for activation, so that’s great. The strings mention that the new hotword will only be available on some devices, so the rest of us will have to continue using Hey Google. That’s also our only option for now, as Google hasn’t begun rolling out the change.

