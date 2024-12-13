You might soon be saying goobye to 'Hey Google' and hello to 'Hey Gemini'

TL;DR Google’s Android XR announcements strongly indicate that the company is looking to retire its popular “Hey Google” voice command.

Android XR devices will likely be the first to adopt the new “Hey Gemini” hotword.

The way things are going, “Hey Gemini” could eventually replace “Hey Google” on all of Google’s devices and services.

Google’s Android XR announcement is an exciting one for sure. The platform is a brand new operating system for AR/VR devices, including Samsung’s Project Moohan headset and upcoming smart glasses. Hidden in plain sight within these latest reveals from Google is another big change that will alter the way you interact with your Android and smart home devices.

Currently, the “Hey Google” voice command is the most recognized method for activating the Google Assistant. However, Google has been phasing out the Assistant in favor of Gemini for the past couple of months.

We’ve seen Google push users towards opting in for Gemini instead of the Google Assistant on Android phones, even though the former still lacks competing Assistant features. The company is also encouraging Nest users to try out the new Gemini-powered Assistant on their devices. Moreover, Gemini-powered extensions are growing increasingly powerful, with integrations that include controls for popular apps like Spotify, Google Messages, Google Home, and more.

Given that Gemini is clearly in line to eventually fully replace the Google Assistant, it’s only natural that Google is considering changing the hotword used to invoke its AI assistant.

The demos used by the company in its Android XR announcements show a woman interacting with her AR glasses using the “Hey Gemini” hotword instead of “Hey Google.” It looks like Android XR devices could be completely Assistant-free, paving the way for a complete Gemini takeover.

Google has already confirmed that Android XR is the first operating system created in its “Gemini era.” This further signals the impending demise of the “Hey Google” hotword and the Google Assistant as the company moves to integrate Gemini deeply in most of its products and services.

