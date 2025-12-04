Google’s 2025 search recap is here, and the top results might surprise you

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google released its 2025 search recap, highlighting “trending” queries that saw high traffic spikes rather than just total volume.

Top US searches included Charlie Kirk, KPop Demon Hunters, and the iPhone 17, while specific categories covered games like Battlefield 6.

Global trends were heavily influenced by cricket matches and Gemini, though the iPhone 17 also appeared on the worldwide list.

December is the month of recaps. We’ve seen recaps from YouTube, Google Photos, and even Google TV so far, alongside those from other companies and services. Now, Google is sharing Search Recap, arguably the most important recap, which sums up all the key events that occurred in the US and globally throughout the year.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Google Year in Search 2025 showcases the top trending searches of the year, meaning these queries experienced a high spike in traffic over a sustained period as compared to last year, but differ from the most searched results.

Starting with the US trends, the top 10 trending searches this year were: Charlie Kirk KPop Demon Hunters Labubu iPhone 17 One Big Beautiful Bill Act Zohran Mamdani DeepSeek Government shutdown FIFA Club World Cup Tariffs I’m actually surprised to see KPop Demon Hunters and DeepSeek on this list. While there has no doubt been considerable interest in these topics, I underestimated just how much interest there was. I am also surprised to see the iPhone 17 on the list — but given the upgrades and the strong sales momentum, one could have anticipated it.

Google has shared top 10 lists across various categories, but we’re sticking with the top five for a few of them:

Top five trending news: One Big Beautiful Bill Act Government shutdown Charlie Kirk assassination Tariffs No Kings protest Top five trending actors: Pedro Pascal Malachi Barton Walton Goggins Pamela Anderson Charlie Sheen Top five trending people: Zohran Mamdani Tyler Robinson d4vd Erika Kirk Pope Leo XIV

Top five trending games: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Battlefield 6 Hollow Knight: Silksong ARC Raiders The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Top five trending movies: KPop Demon Hunters Sinners The Minecraft Movie Happy Gilmore 2 Thunderbolts* Top five trending TV Shows: The Hunting Wives The White Lotus The Pitt The Summer I Turned Pretty Squid Game Top five trends: AI action figure AI Barbie Holy airball AI Ghostface AI Polaroid

You can check out Google’s blog for the complete top 10 lists across more categories.

Moving on to global trends, the top 10 trending global searches this year were: Gemini India vs England Charlie Kirk Club World Cup India vs Australia DeepSeek Asia Cup Iran iPhone 17 Pakistan and India It’s not surprising to see cricket dominate global search trends, but I am happy to see the iPhone 17 still figures in the list. Having an Android make an appearance would have been the dream, but for now, we make our peace with a phone being one of the bigger trending searches this year. Google must also be on cloud nine seeing Gemini top the global list.

Follow