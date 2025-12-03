Google Photos 2025 Recap is here with the ability to hide unwanted faces

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos Recap 2025 is now rolling out to users.

The recap takes about a day to generate and now lets you hide certain people or photos.

You can easily share your recap directly from the app to social media or messaging platforms.

It’s that time of the year when you start seeing recaps and wrapped highlights everywhere across the apps and services you use. Following the recent release of YouTube Recap and YouTube Music 2025 Recap, Google is now starting to roll out the Google Photos Recap for 2025.

A couple of my team members have already received their 2025 Recap. When available, your Recap will show up in both the Memories carousel and the Collections tab in Google Photos. Since the rollout has just started, you might not see your Recap immediately, but it should become available to most users over the next few days.

When you tap the Recap option, the app may ask you to enable photo and video backup first. Google then says that creating the Recap may take about a day.

As always, the yearly Google Photos Recap highlights special photos and moments from the year, paired with cinematic effects and fun graphics. You can also quickly share your recap and insights through your favorite messaging apps or on social platforms.

For 2025, Google is also introducing an additional level of control over your Recap. You can now hide specific people or photos from your Recap, and the app will generate a fresh version without them. This revised Recap should be available to you in approximately 30 minutes.

